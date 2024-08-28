On 4finance A.S. bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on August 28, 2024 decided to admit to trading 4finance A.S. bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of August 29, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name 4finance S.A. Issuer's short name FOUR Securities ISIN code XS1417876163 Securities maturity 23.05.2028 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 135 000 securities Issue size EUR 135 000 000 Fixed annual coupon 11.25% rate Coupon payments Four times per year, on every February 23, May 23, August 23, November 23 Orderbook short name FOUR112528FA 4finance A.S. Company Description and Prospectus can be found in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of 4finance A.S. is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.