Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A181ZP | ISIN: XS1417876163 | Ticker-Symbol: 4F0N
Tradegate
28.08.24
15:21 Uhr
101,95 Euro
+0,58
+0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
4FINANCE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4FINANCE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,36103,7717:05
100,05101,9515:22
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2024 15:58 Uhr
119 Leser



On 4finance A.S. bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on August 28, 2024 decided to admit to trading 4finance A.S. bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of August 29, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    4finance S.A.                     
Issuer's short name   FOUR                          
Securities ISIN code   XS1417876163                      
Securities maturity   23.05.2028                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     135 000                        
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 135 000 000                    
Fixed annual coupon   11.25%                         
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times per year, on every February 23, May 23,   
             August 23, November 23                
Orderbook short name   FOUR112528FA                      



4finance A.S. Company Description and Prospectus can be found in the
announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of 4finance A.S. is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
