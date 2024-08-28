Nyjah Huston Joins Linkme as Strategic Partner and Investor to Accelerate Digital Networking Innovation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Linkme, the cutting-edge link-in-bio platform designed to simplify digital networking, is proud to announce that skateboarding icon Nyjah Huston has joined the company as a strategic partner and investor. Huston, known worldwide for his groundbreaking achievements in skateboarding, brings his influence, insight, and passion for innovation to help Linkme redefine how people connect and share their online identities.

With over 5 million followers on Instagram and a vast network of connections across the sports and entertainment industries, Huston's partnership is set to accelerate Linkme's growth and expand its reach into new markets. His involvement aligns perfectly with the company's mission to make digital networking more seamless and impactful for creators, influencers, professionals, and everyday users.

"Bringing Nyjah Huston on board as a strategic partner accelerates our mission," said Net Kohen, CEO of Linkme. "First impressions matter, and with Linkme, we're changing how people present themselves online-everything that matters, all in one link. Simple, powerful, and built for the future."

A Strategic Partnership for Growth



Nyjah Huston's partnership with Linkme represents a major milestone for the company. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking approach, Huston sees tremendous potential in Linkme's ability to streamline digital connections for millions of users.



Daniel Benlulu, Chief Strategy Officer at Linkme, commented on the strategic significance of Huston's involvement: "Nyjah Huston's influence is a major strategic asset for Linkme. With over 5 million followers and a Rolodex of top-tier influencers, his partnership gives us unparalleled access to key networks that can accelerate our growth. Nyjah's involvement isn't just about visibility-it's about leveraging his connections to bring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment onto the platform. This will help drive our mission forward and expand Linkme's presence in the digital landscape."



Looking Forward



As Linkme continues to grow, the company remains focused on empowering users to present their best digital selves. Huston's involvement adds significant momentum to this mission, helping the company reach new heights and further solidifying its position as a leader in digital networking.

Linkme invites everyone-from creators to professionals-to join the platform and experience the future of online connections. With Nyjah Huston's partnership, the future of digital networking looks brighter than ever.

About Linkme



Linkme is revolutionizing the digital networking landscape by allowing users to consolidate all of their most important links-from social media profiles and payment platforms to gaming profiles and professional portfolios-into one customizable profile. This single link can then be easily shared across any platform, making it simple to manage and present a unified digital identity.



As the digital world continues to evolve, Linkme is at the forefront of helping users create meaningful connections online. With features that cater to influencers, entrepreneurs, and everyday users alike, the platform has become an essential tool for managing digital footprints efficiently.



