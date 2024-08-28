Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 août/August 2024) - Effective immediately, Maple Leaf Green World Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Maple Leaf Green World Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 28 août/August 2024 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : MGW

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)