Sackville, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Beal University Canada today unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution's evolution and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of post-secondary education. Earlier this year Beal University Canada launched a groundbreaking 30-month Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) Program designed to meet the unique needs of the Atlantic region. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colours, signifies Beal University Canada's dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a changing world.

"We are dedicated to moulding valuable, responsible, and well-prepared members of healthcare teams," said Holly McKnight MSW MITE, President of Beal University Canada. "Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to ensuring that Beal University Canada remains at the forefront of higher education for generations to come."

The new Beal University Canada logo features a shield that incorporates water waves symbolizing Atlantic Canada's rivers, lakes, and maritime identity as well as Canada's iconic maple leaf. The brand's new colour palette of blue, deep red, and a bronze-yellow accent speaks further to the natural beauty of New Brunswick and adjacent provinces.







"We are excited about the future of Beal University Canada," said Holly McKnight. "Our new brand identity and strategic initiatives underscore our commitment to providing our students with the resources and support they need to succeed in their chosen field."

About Beal University Canada

Beal University Canada is a private institution of higher education that offers an accelerated BScN program for students aspiring to the nursing profession. The university is committed to providing students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers.

