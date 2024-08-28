Jubilee, a UK-based diversified metals producer, has signed a three-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Zambia's Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Co. The agreement will power two of Jubilee's sites in Zambia. Diversified metals producer Jubilee has signed a three-year PPA with Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Co. , an independent hydro and solar power producer in Zambia. Jubilee said the PPA, which is effective from Sept. 1, meets the total power supply needs of its copper concentrate production at its Roan concentrator and its multi-metal Sable refinery at a competitive rate to the prevailing power tariffs. ...

