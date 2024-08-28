South African utility Eskom is searching for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to build a solar plant up to 30 MW in size at the site of an existing power station in the eastern part of the country. The deadline for applications is Oct. 29. Eskom has launched a tender to design, supply, install, commission, operate, and maintain a solar plant of up to 30 MW. The project will be built near Komati Power Station, in the town of Komati, Mpumalanga province, eastern South Africa. The chosen EPC contractor will enter into a three-year contract to complete the project, including ...

