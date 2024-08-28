Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Clermont, FL, Grand Opening With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Opens 19th Brand-New Florida Location

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of their brand-new Clermont, FL, location at 2395 E Hwy 50.





Tidal Wave Auto Spa Logo





To celebrate the grand opening, the newest Tidal Wave location is offering eight days of free car washes from August 28-September 4. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're proud to open our 19th location in the Sunshine State this week," said Founder and CEO, Scott Blackstock. "We opened our first Florida location in 2020 and have been growing our footprint throughout the state ever since. Our team is excited to share our easy, efficient and enjoyable car wash experience with the Clermont community and looks forward to providing the highest standard of clean and shiny cars to our customers for many years to come."

Clermont, FL Location: 2395 E Hwy 50, Clermont, FL 34711

Nearby Locations: Kissimmee (Coming Soon), Belleview, Ocala - Canopy Oaks, Ocala - SW College Rd

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave currently operates 19 express wash locations in Florida, with plans for continued growth throughout the state. In the coming months, the company will open additional brand-new locations in Lantana, Pensacola, Crestview, Kissimmee, and more. The company proudly serves customers at 280 express wash locations in 28 states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 280 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

