State Grid Ningbo Zhenhai Power Supply Company: Small Quail Farms Cultivate a Large Industry: Electrification Supports Agricultural Enterprise Development

NINGBO, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of August 1st, staff from the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company visited the Aming Ecological Farm in Jiulong Lake Town, Ningbo City to check whether the newly added 250 kVA transformer was operating safely and stably, ensuring reliable power supply for the farm.

Aming Ecological Farm is the largest quail farming enterprise in eastern Zhejiang. In recent years, the farm faced severe challenges due to aging infrastructure, rising labor costs, higher breeding standards, and increased competition from neighboring farms.

To overcome these bottlenecks, the farm undertook standardized breeding transformation in 2023 with policy support, investing over 9 million yuan to eliminate old equipment, construct six new breeding sheds, and build an automated multi-tiered production line integrating feeding, watering, manure cleaning, and egg collection. The quail farming scale increased from 400,000 to 800,000 birds, with expected annual sales jumping from 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan.

As the farm expanded and upgraded its automation, the demand for power supply also increased. The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company implemented rural grid upgrades for the farm in phases to meet the power needs of the fully automated breeding sheds. The company established close ties with the farm, proactively understanding its production scale and power usage, responding 24/7 to the farm's power service needs. As the power load increased, they collaborated with the owner to switch from low-voltage to high-voltage power supply and conducted periodic inspections of the farm's dedicated transformers, lines, and backup power sources.

The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company will leverage its power service advantages to promote the electrification and automation of traditional farming, continuously broaden users' income channels, and support agricultural enterprise development and rural revitalization.

