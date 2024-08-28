Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 16:42 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

State Grid Ningbo Zhenhai Power Supply Company: Small Quail Farms Cultivate a Large Industry: Electrification Supports Agricultural Enterprise Development

NINGBO, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of August 1st, staff from the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company visited the Aming Ecological Farm in Jiulong Lake Town, Ningbo City to check whether the newly added 250 kVA transformer was operating safely and stably, ensuring reliable power supply for the farm.

Aming Ecological Farm is the largest quail farming enterprise in eastern Zhejiang. In recent years, the farm faced severe challenges due to aging infrastructure, rising labor costs, higher breeding standards, and increased competition from neighboring farms.

To overcome these bottlenecks, the farm undertook standardized breeding transformation in 2023 with policy support, investing over 9 million yuan to eliminate old equipment, construct six new breeding sheds, and build an automated multi-tiered production line integrating feeding, watering, manure cleaning, and egg collection. The quail farming scale increased from 400,000 to 800,000 birds, with expected annual sales jumping from 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan.

As the farm expanded and upgraded its automation, the demand for power supply also increased. The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company implemented rural grid upgrades for the farm in phases to meet the power needs of the fully automated breeding sheds. The company established close ties with the farm, proactively understanding its production scale and power usage, responding 24/7 to the farm's power service needs. As the power load increased, they collaborated with the owner to switch from low-voltage to high-voltage power supply and conducted periodic inspections of the farm's dedicated transformers, lines, and backup power sources.

The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai Electric Power Supply Company will leverage its power service advantages to promote the electrification and automation of traditional farming, continuously broaden users' income channels, and support agricultural enterprise development and rural revitalization.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-quail-farms-cultivate-a-large-industry-electrification-supports-agricultural-enterprise-development-302233047.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.