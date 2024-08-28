HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 2024 Interim Financial Highlights and 2H24 Outlook of IGG Inc:- For the first half of 2024, the Group experienced a 9% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of HK$2.74 billion. This growth was primarily driven by the steady success of two highly-rated strategy games, "Doomsday: Last Survivors" and "Viking Rise", as well as the strong performance of the APP Business[1]. "Doomsday: Last Survivors" and "Viking Rise" contributed approximately HK$500 million and HK$300 million respectively, while the APP Business generated HK$400 million in revenue for the Group. These contributions highlight the Group's commitment to diversified growth and underscore the significant role played by these key revenue drivers.- "Lords Mobile", IGG's flagship title launched eight years ago, contributed HK$1.34 billion.- Following the Group's successful turnaround from a loss to an annual net profit of HK$73 million in 2023, the Group experienced a significant increase in net profit, reaching HK$330 million in the first half of 2024. The Group's core business exceeded HK$350 million in net profit, while the investment business recorded a slight loss of approximately HK$25 million due to fair-value changes of investees.- The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.5 cents per ordinary share, representing approximately 30% of the net profit for the first half of 2024. The Group spent nearly HK$33 million on share buybacks in the first half. The dividend declared plus the amount spent to repurchase shares make up about 40% of the Group's net profit for the first half of 2024.- Entering the second half of 2024, "Viking Rise" and the APP Business are expected to achieve new highs, with monthly gross billing at HK$80 million and HK$120 million respectively for the past two months. With consistent growth of the core game business and APP Business, the Group expects to maintain sustained profitability in the long term.IGG Inc ("IGG" or the "Group", stock code: 799.HK), a leading global developer and publisher of mobile games and applications, announces its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024.Having achieved a remarkable turnaround from a loss to a profit in 2023, the Group is now directing its efforts towards "Profit-driven Growth" in 2024. In terms of revenue, the Group experienced a 9% year-on-year increase, reaching HK$2.74 billion in the first half of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the consistent contributions from the two highly rated strategy games, "Doomsday: Last Survivors" and "Viking Rise", along with the outstanding performance of the APP Business. "Lords Mobile", IGG"s flagship title launched eight years ago, contributed HK$1.34 billion in the first half of 2024. During the period, "Doomsday: Last Survivors" and "Viking Rise" generated approximately HK$500 million and HK$300 million, respectively, replacing "Lords Mobile" to become the new growth drivers. Following its restructuring at the beginning of 2024, the APP Business swiftly regained momentum and achieved record-breaking revenue of HK$400 million in the first half of 2024, accounting for 15% of the Group's total revenue, and establishing itself as a diversified growth catalyst. During the period, revenue from Asia, Europe and North America accounted for 41%, 34% and 21%, respectively, of the Group's total revenue.With the contribution of the aforementioned businesses, continuous resource optimization, and extensive utilization of AI technology, the Group achieved a net profit of HK$330 million in the first half of 2024. The Group's core business exceeded HK$350 million in net profit, while the investment business recorded a slight loss of approximately HK$25 million due to fair-value changes of investees. As at 30 June 2024, the Group's mobile games were available in 23 different languages worldwide, with approximately 1.45 billion gamers in total and 17 million monthly active users ('MAU') across more than 200 countries and regions."Viking Rise", the Group"s first Viking-themed strategy game, received widespread acclaim when it was launched in late 2022. Throughout the first half of 2024, the Group continued to enhance the game's content, introducing a variety of in-game features including social play, instances, and guild battles. In a marketing campaign, the Group partnered with HafPor Julius Bjornsson, the "World's Strongest Man" and renowned actor from the classic American TV show, to be the forefront authority for the new Valhalla Drill game mode. Additionally, the collaboration between the game and the popular TV show "Vikings" from MGM Television and its spinoff series "Vikings: Valhalla" was very well received by the game's 30 million players. With recent marketing initiatives, the game is projected to achieve a new record in August, with monthly gross billing expected to reach HK$80 million.Expanding on the initial version of "Doomsday: Last Survivors", the group introduced an exciting blend of MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and Battle Royale features to its strategy gameplay. To further enhance the experience, the Group has unveiled "Genesis War", a thrilling large-scale guild battle that adds a new dimension to the game, propelling the average monthly gross billing to HK$86 million. The Group worked with the renowned fighting game, "THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97", and held the first International Offline SLG Championship for "Doomsday: Last Survivors" and "Lords Mobile". This groundbreaking tournament is a first for the games industry.'Lords Mobile', IGG's innovative blockbuster title, is the Group's first cross-platform, multi-language, real-time game designed for global gamers. Launched in 2016, the game has garnered widespread acclaim from gamers, and is recognized for its longevity[1] and ability to generate stable revenue for the Group. As at 30 June 2024, it has amassed 710 million registered users worldwide and has 9.5 million MAU. The Group unveiled an exciting array of new marketing initiatives, including the much-anticipated 'Guild Expedition' feature and collaborations with esteemed partners such as iconic Italian sports car manufacturer 'PAGANI', blockbuster movies like "Shrek" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", and the fighting game "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV", to offer players a refreshing gaming experience.Following a strategic restructuring in early 2024, the APP Business swiftly regained its stride and achieved remarkable milestones in gross billing and user acquisitions. During the period, the APP Business experienced a surge in monthly gross billing to an impressive HK$100 million, contributing a substantial HK$400 million in revenue for the period, accounting for 15% of the Group's total revenue. It solidified the APP Business as a pivotal catalyst for diversified growth within the Group. As at 30 June 2024, it has over 41 million MAU. The Group's commitment to promoting and diversifying its product portfolio, leveraging its platform-based business model, led the APP Business to achieve a monthly gross billing of HK$120 million in July.Through a combination of share repurchases and dividend payouts, the Group consistently returns value to its shareholders. During the period, the Group repurchased close to 10 million shares for a consideration of nearly HK$33 million, representing approximately 10% of interim profit. The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.5 cents per ordinary share, representing approximately 30% of interim profit. The dividend declared plus the amount spent to repurchase shares make up about 40% of the Group's net profit for the first half of 2024.By adhering to its long-term operational strategy, the Group will drive steady growth in both its core game business and the APP Business. Additionally, the Group will continue to adopt Artificial Intelligence Generated Content ("AIGC") technology to optimize costs and enhance profitability. Increased marketing initiatives for "Viking Rise" and the continued growth of the APP Business are fuelling the Group's upward trajectory and positioning it for sustained profitability in the long run. Embracing the corporate spirit of "Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart", the Group will continue to strengthen its global R&D and operation capabilities, to relentlessly pursue its strategy of quality, innovation, and excellence in creating innovative yet timeless games.[1] APP Business: the Group's mobile applications[2] Source: Sensor Tower, a third-party analytics platform- END -About IGG IncEstablished in 2006, IGG Inc is a leading global mobile games and applications developer and operator with headquarters in Singapore and local offices in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, TUrkiye, Italy and Spain. IGG offers multi-language and multifarious games to users around the world. The Group has established long-term partnerships with over 100 business partners, including global platforms, advertising channels, and vendors such as Apple, Google and Meta. IGG's most popular games include "Lords Mobile", "Doomsday: Last Survivors", "Viking Rise", "Castle Clash", and "Time Princess".Source: IGG IncCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.