Conceived by Chinese scientists, the cell was built with new surface reconstruction strategy based on the use of 1,4-butanediamine (BDA) and ethylenediammonium diiodide (EDAI2) as surface modifiers. The device was able to retain 79. 7% of its initial efficiency after 550 h. A group of researchers from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China has fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell with a wide-bandgap tin-lead (Pb-Sn) perovskite top cell based treated with a novel surface reconstruction strategy aimed at reducing Sn defects. The proposed strategy is reportedly able ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...