FedEx Corporation: The Race to Resilience: The Role of Small Business in Driving America's Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / As a NASCAR driver, I've seen my fair share of challenges out on the track. When the caution flag starts waving and pit strategy gets complicated, you can't just throw in the towel. You've got to keep pushing forward, trusting your team and your preparation. That kind of resilience and determination is exactly what small business owners need to weather any storm.

Small business has always been in my DNA. I grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia, a town where small businesses are the heart of the community. My dad owned a trailer repair shop, and I spent plenty of time alongside him in that garage when I was just starting out, getting my hands dirty and learning the value of hard work.

These days, I call the Lake Norman area outside of Charlotte, North Carolina my home. And the small business owners around here have certainly had their fair share of challenges to overcome-from economic uncertainty to extreme weather. These businesses are the ones who embody that same fighting spirit that I try to bring to the racetrack.

That's why I'm so passionate about the work the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Small Business Readiness for Resiliency Program (R4R) is doing in partnership with FedEx. They're equipping entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to anticipate problems, make a game plan, and power through tough times. As someone who has faced my own battles, I can attest to the value of that kind of preparation and resilience-building.

Over the years, I've worked with companies like FedEx to be an advocate for small businesses. Just recently, my team and I visited Lebos, a family-run small business in Charlotte, to walk them through some disaster preparedness steps to get them set up for the race of their life: running a successful business.

But resilience isn't something you can achieve alone. No matter how fast I go on the track, I also need my pit crew on their A-game to get me back out there faster than the competition. Small businesses need that same kind of support. R4R offers that by guiding business owners through the steps needed to prepare for the next disaster, along with financial assistance to get back up and running as quickly as possible.

At the end of the day, it's all about giving back to the communities that have supported us along the way. That's why I love what R4R is doing to strengthen local economies and help small business owners across the country. When our Main Streets are doing well, we all benefit.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com