Industrial gas supplier Air Products has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in Taiwan, under which its Taiwanese unit, Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd. , will source solar energy from Tatung Forever Energy. US-based Air Products, a producer of industrial gases, has signed a 10-year PPA in Taiwan with Tatung Forever Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwanese conglomerate Tatung Co. The agreement will see Air Product's Taiwanese arm, Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd. , source a portion of its energy consumption for industrial gas production from Tatung Forever Energy's solar portfolio. ...

