1E Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools Report

LONDON, UK and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / 1E is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools Report.

The inaugural Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, which evaluated 16 vendors, recognized 1E as a Leader. As stated by Gartner, "A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

"We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a strong validation of our relentless pursuit of innovation and market-leading growth in 2024," said Mark Banfield, 1E CEO. "We feel this recognition, following our status as the trusted DEX partner for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and record-breaking AI consumer markets deal with HP, highlights our commitment to making DEX a mainstream business priority. We remain dedicated to empowering our customers with advanced solutions for observability, remediation, automation, and validation."

Banfield further added, "1E's core purpose is to reimagine how technology serves people and create new ways for IT to shape the future of work. This recognition, I believe, honors and advances that commitment."

The 1E platform is an autonomous DEX platform for End-User Computing and IT Service Desk teams to predict and fix device drift, digital friction, and user frustration to maximize compliance, reduce costs, and deliver a personalized digital employee experience for every user. Earlier this year, the company announced 1E Intelligence. "We believe 1E Intelligence is a significant step up for AI capabilities in the DEX market," said Stephen Tarleton, 1E CMO. "For the first time, using 1E's intelligent sentiment abilities, we feel digital workplace leaders can accurately gauge the quality of employees' digital experiences at scale."

To learn more about 1E's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools, click here. To learn more about 1E's DEX solutions, please visit 1E.com.

