Hygreen Energy and Coxabengoa Sign Strategic Agreement for Market Expansion of Green Hydrogen and Electrolyzer Solutions with Support from Andalusia Government in Spain

BEIJING, CHINA and SEVILLE, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Hygreen Energy ("Hygreen" or "the Company"), a global electrolyzer manufacturer, and Coxabengoa, a vertically integrated global water and energy utility, have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on hydrogen technology advancement, market expansion for electrolyzer solutions in Europe, and production capacity expansion that will accelerate European hydrogen project development.

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, accompanied by Enrique Riquelme, Executive President of Coxabengoa, and a Spanish delegation from Andalusia, attended the signing of the Strategic Agreement between Hygreen Energy and the Andalusian-based Coxabengoa, at the office of Hygreen Energy in Beijing. The strategic agreement outlines many initiatives to jointly expand hydrogen generation in Europe, including the development of a European industrial platform where the two companies will advance hydrogen technologies, local production, and supply hydrogen production systems from Andalusia in Spain.

The agreement, which has been in the works for more than a year between the parties. and where the Junta de Andalucía has played a prominent role, is an important step to Coxabengoa's commitment to sustainable development based on the use of renewable energies, and more specifically, green hydrogen. Concurrently, this agreement enables Hygreen Energy to rapidly increase its industrial prowess within the European market as it repositions for global growth, while broadening its commercial reach and expanding its innovation across hydrogen technologies.

Hygreen Energy is an innovative global electrolyzer OEM, and a world leader in the design and manufacturing of hydrogen production systems across multiple electrolysis technologies including alkaline, PEM and AEM. With more than 17 years of experience in the sector, over 300 completed projects across 5 continents, and a manufacturing capacity of 2 GW as of 2024, Hygreen Energy sees Coxabengoa as a strategic partner to expand its markets in Europe with Coxabengoa's market position in Europe across renewable technologies.

The agreement will leverage Coxabengoa's capabilities in production and integration of components and products, and Hygreen Energy's extensive expertise in electrolyzer solutions, to offer the European market a competitive pathway to electrolyzer and green hydrogen adoption. This collaborative relationship will also enable a broader regional hydrogen economy and numerous skilled jobs for the region of Andalusia, aligning with the strategy of the Andalusian government to integrate the entire value chain in this region.

Javier Romero, Board Director at Hygreen Energy, emphasized the long-term value that this strategic partnership will generate for Hygreen Energy, Coxabengoa, Andalusia, and across Europe. "The agreement between Hygreen Energy and Coxabengoa will significantly advance the hydrogen economy across Europe, by leveraging both companies' strengths to advance electrolyzer technology, expedite market adoption, and capture the rapid growth of green hydrogen."

Enrique Riquelme of Coxabengoa has highlighted the strategic importance of this alliance: "This agreement, which enables innovative technologies and global market synergies, is a good example of the leadership that Andalusia holds in the green hydrogen sector and how it drives international avant-garde projects of enormous scope, such as the one we have signed today."

Hygreen Energy is a world leading electrolyzer manufacturer that offers comprehensive solutions to green hydrogen production. Specializing in Alkaline and PEM technologies, Hygreen electrolyzers are rigorously tested and proven with extensive in-field usage, and we continue to advance our technologies with the development of AEM electrolyzers. With over 17 years of experience and over 300 electrolyzer projects under its belt, Hygreen engineers are some of the world's most experienced experts in supporting EPCs and hydrogen project developers. By reshaping the electrolyzer industry with an unmatched combination of efficiency, safety, cost, durability and modularity, Hygreen Energy is enabling our clean energy transition with electrolyzers that are now in use by customers worldwide. Say hello to a greener future with Hygreen Energy. Visit us at www.hygreenenergy.com.

Coxabengoa is a vertically integrated global water and energy utility that applies innovative technological solutions for sustainable development. The company is a world leader in the conservation and efficient management of water resources, specialized in desalination, reuse and treatment technologies, as well as a major player in the generation and transmission of green energy, circular economy and new energy vectors.

