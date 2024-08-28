Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
28.08.24
18:07 Uhr
107,25 Euro
+0,50
+0,47 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,75107,1018:08
106,80107,2018:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 17:48 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patrick Sulliot appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction

Nanterre, 28 August 2024

Patrick Sulliot appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction

Patrick Sulliot has been appointed as Chairman of VINCI Construction, as of 1st September. He joins the Group's Executive committee.

Patrick Sulliot was born in 1959, holds an engineering degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers, and joined Eurovia in 1984 as a construction engineer. He successively oversaw the Paris then Lyon business units, became Director of the Rhône-Alpes region then Deputy Director of the Rhône-Alpes Auvergne region in 2000, and moved to Eurovia Limited in the United Kingdom as Deputy Managing Director in 2007. He was appointed Managing Director for the Americas in 2012 then Managing Director for the Americas and United Kingdom, and to Eurovia's Executive Committee, in 2015.
In 2021, Patrick Sulliot became VINCI Construction's CEO Americas and Oceania, which encompasses its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand and United States.
In January 2024, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of VINCI Construction in charge of International proximity networks (Europe Africa, United Kingdom, Americas Oceania) and of digital transformation.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.