Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
28.08.24
16:56 Uhr
92,50 Euro
+0,52
+0,57 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
2024 Seramount Inclusion Index Recognizes Whirlpool Corporation for Leadership in Building an Inclusive Workplace

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Whirlpool Corp., recognized for its leadership in fostering an inclusive workplace, has earned a spot on the 2024 Seramount Inclusion Index. The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities to drive internal change towards becoming more inclusive workplaces.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
