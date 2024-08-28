Xinhuanet North America: 11th China Cangzhou Int'l Wushu Competition Concludes With Acclaims

The three-day event, the largest of its kind, has attracted more than 4,800 martial artists and 302 teams from 32 countries and regions, including China, Russia, and Pakistan, according to the Cangzhou municipal government.

CANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / The 11th China Cangzhou International Wushu Competition concluded Sunday in Cangzhou, a city in north China's Hebei Province with a long history of preserving and developing Chinese martial arts. The three-day event, the largest of its kind, has attracted more than 4,800 martial artists and 302 teams from 32 countries and regions, including China, Russia, and Pakistan, according to the Cangzhou municipal government.

Cangzhou, a coastal city also known as the hometown of Chinese martial arts, is the birthplace of 53 hand-to-hand or weapon-based martial arts styles, accounting for over 40 percent of the 129 types nationwide.

Founded in 1989, the International Wushu Competition is one of China's earliest martial arts events. Over the past few decades, various types of martial artists in Cangzhou have established schools and promoted education domestically. They have also traveled abroad to showcase and teach Chinese martial arts to foreigners in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide.

With "Cangzhou's Rendezvous with the World, Wushu and Dream Side by Side" as its theme, this year's competition is organized in two categories of nine activities, which include an opening ceremony, awarding ceremony, and Wushu exchange competition of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

After fierce competition, the Competition committee awarded prizes to projects of individuals, pair exercises, and groups. At the closing ceremony, certificates were awarded to winners of each category. During the three-day competition, the participants showed their skills and demonstrated the beauty and harmony of the power of wushu and won applause from the audience. Martial arts also show a shining future in Cangzhou's cultural exchanges with the world.

This year's Wushu Competition was hosted by the Cangzhou Municipal Government, Wushu Sports Management Center under the State General Administration of Sport, China Wushu Association, and Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau.

Sidelined with the competition, the "Third China Cangzhou International Wushu Cultural Exposition", also concluded on Sunday. The expo, which attracted enterprises of martial arts and sports equipment from all over the country, presented a martial arts and cultural feast to nearly 50,000 participants.

