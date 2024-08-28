BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Announces New Dual-PC Streaming XLR Audio Interface BEACN Studio

All new XLR audio interface brings industry-first software capabilities and remote app assignments for multi-PC setups. Get an exclusive hands-on experience this weekend at PAX West.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its newest product BEACN Studio - a powerful, flexible, yet compact audio interface with onboard processing built for modern content creators. Attendees of the gaming expo, PAX West, will be able to test out BEACN Studio for themselves by dropping by the Alienware Mobile Gaming Lounge (Booth #2101) from August 30th to September 2nd. BEACN Studio will be available to purchase online and from select retailers starting next month in September 2024.

The new BEACN Studio includes a simple single knob interface for muting and volume control. Expanded audio control, including two PC streaming, is enabled via BEACN App - BEACN 2024

Users will be able connect to a custom "no noise" XLR preamp that can power gain-hungry dynamic mics like the Shure SM7B and +48V condenser mics alike. BEACN Studio utilizes professional broadcast voice effects made popular with BEACN Mic. Audio can be routed anywhere via BEACN's full-fledged PC application which also supports submixing, drag and drop application control, automatic audio device assignments, easy routing table, and multiple mute modes.

For 2 PC streaming, the days of using stereo-only analog cables and ground loop isolators to pass audio between two computers are gone. The all new BEACN Link App, included with BEACN Studio, enables sharing of up to 8 channels of bi-directional digital audio between devices through BEACN Studio's dual USB-C connections. BEACN makes audio more accessible so creators can focus on doing what they do best.

"We set out to address the key audio challenges that come with dual-PC setups and we believe BEACN Studio delivers what many gamers, content creators and professional streamers have been asking for. If you're wondering if you can harness the broadcast processing from BEACN Mic for your SM7B or XLR mic with BEACN Studio, the answer is yes," says BEACN CEO, Craig Fraser.

BEACN Studio will retail for $249 USD | $339 CAD | £239 GBP and will be available online and select retail stores in September 2024 with Windows 11 support.

About BEACN

BEACN is a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company that develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Studio, BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

