BTS GROUP AB (publ), a global leader in strategy implementation, has earned 64 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2024 alongside its clients. These awards recognize some of BTS's most innovative and effective solutions, created through close collaboration with their clients.

Below is a list of the winning projects and partnerships that achieved recognition.

"Our record-breaking 64 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards this year underscore the profound impact of our client collaborations, particularly in groundbreaking leadership development and change transformation strategies. These awards not only celebrate our innovative approaches but also highlight the tangible, lasting value we've created together with our clients, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry," said Roanne Neuwirth, Chief Marketing Officer, BTS Group.

These awards include 36 gold, 21 silver, and 7bronze covering categories ranging from Best Leadership Development for Women to Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy. Find the full list of winners here.

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people to do the best work of their lives. Its strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

