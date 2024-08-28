Lucinity Mentioned in the 2024 Gartner Banker's Guide to AML Tools for Productivity

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity has been mentioned in the recent 2024 Gartner Banker's Guide to AML Tools for Productivity report, released on August 13th, 2024 by Pete Redshaw. As stated by Gartner in this report, "Banks' biggest opportunity with AML tools lies in greater productivity and efficiency. Bank CIOs should not fall into the trap of focusing exclusively on improved risk scoring at the expense of more effective AML case investigations." Gartner mentions Lucinity as a tool used for orchestration and business process management and as an AML vendor cited by third-party partners.

Gartner's report highlights key findings, which states, "Banks' primary drivers for anti-money-laundering (AML) replacements are increasing the productivity of case investigators and reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for AML." The recommendation by Gartner states, "TCO: Calculate the extent to which a replacement AML system could boost your case investigators' productivity, accuracy and consistency. Gartner's view is that raising the productivity for your AML workforce by just a few percentage points, within the case management capability, will likely outweigh all the additional license and usage costs paid to the new AML vendor." Lucinity's platform is designed with this in mind as an AI-powered FinCrime operating system that takes investigations from hours to minutes.

Gartner also recommends in its holistic approach to "Source more of the AML suite from a single vendor. This approach will be more convenient (a single point of contact when things need fixing), as well as more effective, as the vendor is likely to be better integrated at a technical level and a process level." Lucinity addresses this need by offering a unified case manager that seamlessly integrates AML, fraud, and sanctions cases into one comprehensive system.

Gartner observes that "AML vendors are increasingly using machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) to improve their offerings' effectiveness (detection rate and accuracy ratio) and efficiency (automation, AI assistants and workflow)." Lucinity's AI-powered copilot, Luci, is a prime example of this trend, automating routine tasks, guiding investigators through complex workflows, and minimizing errors to expedite investigations. Additionally, the Luci AI Studio enables teams to configure their AI to their specific needs, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Gartner further stresses the need for explainable AI in AML systems, advising to, "Apply AI methods to augment risk scoring only where it is explainable to regulators." We believe this aligns with Lucinity's commitment to transparency, as every AI-driven decision within its platform is meticulously documented, providing a clear audit trail that meets rigorous regulatory requirements.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, CEO of Lucinity, reflected on the report, stating, "It's very insightful to see how closely the challenges in the market align with the pain points we address at Lucinity. We believe this alignment drives our commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions that unlock productivity and cost savings for financial institutions."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contacts:

Celina Pablo

celina@lucinity.com

+354 792 4321

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208676/4881394/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucinity-mentioned-in-the-2024-gartner-bankers-guide-to-aml-tools-for-productivity-302233142.html