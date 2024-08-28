A-1 Broadcast: Dawn Yanek and Visit Myrtle Beach Share a Savvy Travel Guide for National Family Fun Month With TipsOnTV

Visit Myrtle Beach teams up with parenting expert Dawn Yanek to share exciting and affordable ways to spend quality time on a family getaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / This month, TipsOnTV blog and Visit Myrtle Beach teamed up with Dawn Yanek, founder of parenting site MomSanity.com and senior editor at Reader's Digest, to celebrate Family Fun Month and promote vacations that don't break the bank. A reminder that it's never too late to take a break and enjoy some carefree playtime with the kids in your free time, Family Fun Month encourages families to engage in stimulating activities that make memories to last a lifetime.





Dawn Yanek Shares a Travel Guide

Why to visit Myrtle Beach!





Myrtle Beach has long been celebrated as a destination that lets you stretch your dollars, offering incredible value for visitors, and is renowned for its multitude of attractions and activities for every type of traveler. Visitors to the Grand Strand can enjoy everything from dedicated family time to activities that inspire imagination, outdoor adventures, and a myriad of memorable experiences.

"I teamed up with Visit Myrtle Beach as the key is spending quality time together as a family, and the Grand Strand's unmatched blend of southern hospitality, tourism experiences and remarkable value make it a top destination for families of all sizes," said Yanek. "In the past year, Reader's Digest and many other outlets have recognized Myrtle Beach's outstanding value. Plus, Myrtle Beach's location makes it easy to plan a road trip - with nearly 50 percent of the U.S. population located within a day's drive!"

Tips to save big and make memories on your next family getaway to Myrtle Beach include:

Research Deals and Discounts:

Find the perfect base for your family at Myrtle Beach's vast selection of independent hotels and resorts, offering family packages and deals up to 40% off right now, as well as discounts on dining and activities. Many of the area's accommodations feature multi-bedroom suite style units that include full or partial kitchens and shared spaces that are perfect for families of all sizes - even those traveling with grandparents and extended family. Additionally, take advantage of free offerings, such as beach access, pools, waterparks, and complimentary breakfast to save on daily expenses.

Find Budget-Friendly Activities:

It's all about making memories, so look for something that your family will remember forever. In Myrtle Beach, for example, there are so many experiences to choose from beyond the beach. Adventure, relaxation, culinary delights, world-class live music, or a combination of it all - there are plenty of options to pack a vacation stay with endless amounts of fun at a price that fits your budget. From parks and shopping areas to the Boardwalk, MarshWalk, and local gardens, many of Myrtle Beach's popular attractions provide excellent value with free activities and events. Even attractions with admission fees and tickets regularly offer discounts.

For more information and a comprehensive list of all accommodations, activities and deals, visit VisitMyrtleBeach.com/FamilyFun.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

