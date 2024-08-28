A-1 Broadcast: Top Nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth Shares Smart Ways to Power Up for the School Year on TipsOnTV

Back to School Snacks and Meals the Whole Family Will Love

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / As summer winds down and kids head back to school, it's the perfect time to focus on better eating. Frances Largeman-Roth, a nutritionist and registered dietitian, is a best-selling author known for books like Everyday Snack Tray. Her approach emphasizes that eating colorful foods often leads to healthier meals. Frances shares her recipes, tips, and hacks to ensure the whole family is fueled for the back-to-school season.

Versatile Food That Kids Will Love

Justin's® Almond Butter is a go-to choice, made with Non-GMO Project Verified, mindfully sourced ingredients that make it a feel-good option. It adds delicious flavor, protein, and fiber to meals and snacks. Each 2-tablespoon serving of Justin's Almond Butter provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 2-3 grams of fiber, perfect for helping kids stay fueled throughout the school year. Justin's Squeeze Packs are also available for an easy, utensil-free snack option for the whole family. For more information, visit justins.com.

Getting the Right Nutrients

Ensuring kids receive the right nutrients is key. Horizon Organic, the first organic dairy brand sold across the U.S., offers a convenient way for parents to provide important nutrients with USDA-certified organic Milk Boxes and Cheese Sticks. These products provide 7-8 grams of protein per serving, easily fit into a lunch box, and are great for on-the-go snacks. For more information, visit horizon.com.

Quick Meals or Snacks

Breakfast and snacking are essential and a top tip is to avoid sugary fixes. APPLEGATE NATURALS Frittata Bites are a quick and convenient breakfast option. They are the first and only frozen 100% natural Frittata Bites made with certified humane eggs and meat. Available in two flavors, these bite-sized egg minis are delicious, protein-packed, and ready in minutes. For more information, visit applegate.com.

