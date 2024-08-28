Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Lonza Prices EUR 1.2 Billion Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds



28.08.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland, 28 August 2024 - Lonza Finance International NV, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel ("Lonza"), announced today the pricing of its dual tranche EUR 1.2 billion straight bonds. The bonds have a maturity of six and ten years with coupons of 3.25% and 3.50% respectively.



The issuer is Lonza Finance International NV and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market). The proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of acquisitions and refinancing of existing debt.



Lonza's issuer rating is currently BBB+ (S&P Global Ratings) with a stable outlook.



A consortium comprising of BofA, Citibank, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBS were mandated to place the bond as Joint Active Bookrunners.



Key Data Six Year Tranche Ten Year Tranche Issue Size EUR 600 million EUR 600 million Expected Payment Date 04 September 2024 04 September 2024 Maturity 04 September 2030 04 September 2034 Issue Price 99.448 percent 98.361 percent Redemption Price 100 percent 100 percent Coupon 3.25 percent p.a. 3.50 percent p.a.

About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on X Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data



End of Media Release

