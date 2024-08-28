Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold - Announces Settlement of Debt

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:KGC) announces that further to its News Releases dated August 15, 2024 and August 27, 2024, the Corporation has issued 1,522,100 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share in full settlement of the management fee indebtedness to Rob Solinger in the amount of $45,663.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel owns both a 100% interest in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district and in the King Solomon's Dome Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

For further information contact:

Pat Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: (403) 660-3329

Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

