WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,200 Euro
+0,010
+0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.08.2024 19:07 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      186,126 
Highest price paid per share:         105.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          103.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.7601p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,231,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,231,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.7601p                    186,126

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
15531               105.00      08:17:27          00071151961TRLO0      XLON 
8375               105.00      08:17:27          00071151962TRLO0      XLON 
1625               105.00      08:17:27          00071151963TRLO0      XLON 
6758               104.50      09:53:49          00071154701TRLO0      XLON 
16126               104.50      09:53:49          00071154702TRLO0      XLON 
6546               104.50      09:53:49          00071154703TRLO0      XLON 
1400               104.50      09:53:49          00071154704TRLO0      XLON 
632                104.50      09:53:49          00071154705TRLO0      XLON 
1089               104.50      09:53:49          00071154706TRLO0      XLON 
1166               104.50      09:53:49          00071154707TRLO0      XLON 
3047               105.00      09:57:49          00071154867TRLO0      XLON 
4194               105.00      09:57:49          00071154868TRLO0      XLON 
3319               105.00      09:57:50          00071154871TRLO0      XLON 
3846               105.00      09:57:50          00071154874TRLO0      XLON 
2322               105.00      09:58:18          00071154911TRLO0      XLON 
1000               105.00      09:58:18          00071154912TRLO0      XLON 
3843               105.00      09:58:18          00071154913TRLO0      XLON 
3182               105.00      09:59:18          00071154934TRLO0      XLON 
3196               105.00      09:59:18          00071154935TRLO0      XLON 
1830               105.00      10:04:18          00071155048TRLO0      XLON 
4654               105.00      10:04:18          00071155049TRLO0      XLON 
366                105.00      14:06:54          00071160412TRLO0      XLON 
4871               105.00      14:06:54          00071160413TRLO0      XLON 
2192               105.00      14:06:54          00071160414TRLO0      XLON 
4520               105.00      14:06:54          00071160415TRLO0      XLON 
941                105.00      14:06:54          00071160416TRLO0      XLON 
1119               105.00      14:07:14          00071160420TRLO0      XLON 
933                105.00      14:07:14          00071160421TRLO0      XLON 
6548               105.00      14:07:14          00071160422TRLO0      XLON 
7116               105.00      14:07:14          00071160423TRLO0      XLON 
1568               105.00      14:07:14          00071160424TRLO0      XLON 
3188               105.00      14:07:14          00071160425TRLO0      XLON 
1221               105.00      14:07:28          00071160444TRLO0      XLON 
8096               105.00      14:07:28          00071160445TRLO0      XLON 
6557               104.50      14:10:15          00071160497TRLO0      XLON 
1019               104.00      14:53:49          00071161903TRLO0      XLON 
1416               105.00      15:41:08          00071163924TRLO0      XLON 
1121               105.00      15:41:10          00071163927TRLO0      XLON 
6159               105.00      15:41:19          00071163932TRLO0      XLON 
1119               105.00      15:41:29          00071163940TRLO0      XLON 
7369               105.00      15:46:05          00071164069TRLO0      XLON 
8061               104.50      15:46:07          00071164070TRLO0      XLON 
4148               104.00      15:46:29          00071164103TRLO0      XLON 
1119               104.00      15:46:39          00071164127TRLO0      XLON 
2569               104.00      15:46:39          00071164128TRLO0      XLON 
373                103.50      15:55:58          00071164551TRLO0      XLON 
1162               103.50      15:56:01          00071164553TRLO0      XLON 
1389               103.50      15:56:09          00071164554TRLO0      XLON 
2126               103.50      15:57:49          00071164606TRLO0      XLON 
1572               104.00      16:17:55          00071165732TRLO0      XLON 
1368               104.00      16:18:09          00071165743TRLO0      XLON 
1119               104.00      16:19:45          00071165858TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343442 
EQS News ID:  1977155 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2024 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
