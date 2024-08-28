Assisted Home Health & Hospice: Phoenix Nursing Team's Heroic Actions Save Motorcyclist's Life

A team of administrative nurses from Assisted Home Health & Hospice exhibited extraordinary bravery and quick thinking, which saved the life of a severely injured motorcyclist.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a team of administrative nurses from Assisted Home Health & Hospice recently saved the life of a motorcyclist involved in a severe accident. On Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2024, an unexpected and dramatic event unfolded when a motorcyclist collided with a stationary SUV, resulting in a powerful impact that sent him airborne and onto the pavement.





The incident happened with such force that the noise of the impact was initially mistaken for someone crashing into a building. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet and was dressed in only slippers, a tank top, and shorts, landed in the middle of the road, severely injured and in shock.

Amidst the chaos, a group of dedicated administrative nurses from Assisted Home Health & Hospice, Becky, Erin, Jennifer, and Krystal, demonstrated extraordinary courage and professionalism. Hearing the crash, the nurses did not hesitate to spring into action. They swiftly grabbed gloves and rushed out the back door of the building, navigating through traffic to provide immediate medical assistance.

The nurses provided critical care on-site, calming the injured motorcyclist, whose injuries hindered his attempts to stand. They efficiently managed the scene, offering medical treatment and directing traffic until emergency responders arrived. Their decisive and compassionate actions were pivotal in stabilizing the motorcyclist and ensuring his safety before professional first responders could take over.

"We are incredibly proud of Becky, Erin, Jennifer, and Krystal," said Victoria Furst, Branch Manager at Assisted Home Health & Hospice. "Their quick response and exceptional care exemplify the true spirit of nursing and their commitment to helping others, even outside the confines of their typical duties. They truly emphasized our motto of Hands to Help, Hearts to Care."

The motorcyclist is now receiving further medical treatment and is being monitored closely. The heroic efforts of these nurses allowed for needed assistance until the ambulance arrived.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication and selflessness that define the nursing profession. The administrative nursing team's actions reflect the highest standards of healthcare professionalism and compassion.

About Assisted Home Health & Hospice:

Assisted Home Health, Hospice, & Caregiver Services was founded in 1989. Assisted has grown into a premier state-licensed, Medicare and Medi-Cal certified Home Health, Hospice Care, and Caregiver Services company, with seven offices in California and Arizona.

Our experienced professionals include:

Registered Nurses

Certified Nursing Assistants

Home Health & Hospice Aides

Physical Therapists

Occupational Therapists

Speech Therapists

Medical Social Workers

Spiritual Counselors

Volunteers

To find out more about Assisted Home Health & Hospice, please call 800-949-6555.

