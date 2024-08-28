Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Showcases Industry-First GenAI Media Supply Chain and Sustainable Remote Live Production Software Platform at IBC2024

Intelligent media supply chain Connect AI provides new ways to reach audiences; plus GPU-powered Ateliere Live lowers environmental impact by more than 70%

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, invites IBC2024 attendees to learn more and experience the latest in generative AI (GenAI) media supply innovation and live production best practices for sustainable , cost-effective remote workflows that reach more platforms and audiences at the Ateliere stand (5.C24) and across the RAI in a number of special presentations and panels.

Ateliere IBC technology innovation showcase

Attendees can book a one-on-one appointment to discuss how Ateliere's boundary-breaking GenAI media supply chain, Connect AI, and live production solution, Ateliere Live, can enhance operational efficiency, optimize monetization, and put them on a path to sustainability at https://www.ateliere.com/events/ibc-2024 .

The intelligent media supply chain

Connect AI is the industry's first end-to-end GenAI media supply chain that transforms content workflow management from capture to consumer, enabling customers to significantly improve supply chain efficiencies and monetization opportunities using intuitive "smart agent" interactions and continuous learning algorithms.

Connect AI runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates cutting-edge generative, multimodal AI and machine learning technologies into the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect . Intelligent capabilities include AI-driven content identification, automation and optimization for inventory organization, content discovery, metadata creation and enrichment, content delivery, and monetization. Connect AI is commercially available today.

Live events that reach more audiences, sustainably and cost-effectively

Ateliere Live is a cloud-based live production and editing platform that offers cost-efficiency and eco-friendliness compared to traditional systems. It integrates production editing, mixing, graphics and effects on one software platform. Proxy contribution feeds and synchronized proxy-master feed timing for remote production workflows enable geographically dispersed teams to maintain frame-accurate camera selections. Ateliere Live also allows quick setup of a new production pipeline on public or private cloud for an event, eliminating the need for capital investments in static studios and editing suites.

The innovative design streamlines creating multiple production versions for various viewing platforms like Twitch, TikTok and YouTube. It utilizes market-leading GPU technology to cut compute power and latency. Ateliere Live is currently used by top broadcasters, delivering technology cost savings of over 50% per hour of live TV compared to traditional broadcast suites, along with at least a 70% reduction in carbon footprint.

Exclusive Event: Embracing Radical Collaboration and AI-Driven Transformation in the User-Centric Era with Evan Shapiro

Thriving in today's media landscape requires the integration of radical collaboration and cutting-edge technology. Media Cartographer and thought leader Evan Shapiro will lead a panel of visionary M&E leaders at IBC, focusing on how the media can leverage AI-driven strategies to revolutionize industry practices. CEO Dan Goman will introduce a thought-provoking roundtable conversation with industry leaders from Fremantle, Sveriges Television (SVT), and the Royal Television Society (RTS) and an open discussion with attendees. The event is by invitation and will take place on Saturday, 14 September at the RAI from 16.00 to 19.00 hrs. Inquiries can be sent to marketing@ateliere.com .

Where to see Ateliere at the RAI!

In addition to offering one-on-one meetings on the stand, IBC attendees can hear from Ateliere executives and industry experts at the following special demonstrations and presentations:

AWS and NVIDIA Innovation Village (14.A13)

Join Ateliere and Swedish public service broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) in the AWS and NVIDIA Innovation Village for a technical demo highlighting how SVT uses Ateliere Live. The special presentation will take place on Saturday, 14 September, at 11:15.

On the IBC Innovation Stage (3.B01)

On Sunday, 15 September from 12:00-12:20 in Hall 3, on the Innovation Stage?, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions Architecture Zeenal Thakare ? will discuss Ateliere's vision for an AI-driven interactive chat and recommendation service.

The Future of Content Viewing - Women in Streaming Media (RAI Room E10)

Join Ateliere's Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions Architecture Zeenal Thakare at the Women in Streaming Media Panel discussing "The Future of Content Viewing." Content consumption is evolving with new players in live sports, younger generations embracing different streaming forms, and creators adjusting to changing audience preferences. As viewing moves towards mobile, how can we enhance content appeal? Find out on Saturday, 14 September from 13:30-14:15 at RAI Amsterdam, Room E10.

Daily - Ateliere Live talk show (5.C24)

Similar to your favorite late night talk show, Ateliere's Johan Bolin will livestream daily from the show floor (Ateliere stand 5.C24) in a series of fun interviews from exotic locales using Ateliere Live.

Commitment to sustainability

Ateliere is proud to be the headline sponsor of The Flint Green Line . This unique media industry networking event takes place in a dedicated Eurostar carriage heading to IBC from London's St. Pancras Station. IBC attendees can enjoy low-carbon, direct travel to Amsterdam accompanied by an afternoon of networking with fellow industry professionals interested in improving their sustainability practices.

Press briefings at IBC2024

Members of the press are invited to connect with Ateliere for a private demonstration of these new technologies. Press attending the show can book a media briefing by contacting Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

