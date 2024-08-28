Velocity Capital Group Welcomes Jesse Guzman as New Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Revenue Leader Joins Velocity Capital Group to Drive Growth and Expand Funding Solutions for SMBs Nationwide

CEDARHURST, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Velocity Capital Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jesse Guzman as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a distinguished career in revenue leadership, Jesse brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the financial services industry.





Jesse Guzman Profile





Jesse Guzman joins Velocity Capital Group after serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Nexi from 2020 to 2024, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and successful rebranding. Before his tenure at Nexi, Jesse was the Director at Arcarius LLC from 2017 to 2020, where he honed his expertise in financial strategy and revenue optimization.

In his new role at Velocity Capital Group, Jesse will leverage his extensive industry experience to lead the company's revenue strategies, focusing on expanding funding options for merchants and enhancing support for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs). His fresh ideas and innovative approach are expected to propel Velocity Capital Group to new heights, further solidifying its position as a leader in the alternative finance space.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jesse Guzman to the Velocity Capital Group team," said Jay Avigdor, President & CEO of Velocity Capital Group. "Jesse's deep understanding of the industry, combined with his visionary leadership, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious goals. We are confident that his expertise will enable us to provide even more funding to merchants and offer our ISOs the best service they've ever experienced."

Jesse Guzman expressed his enthusiasm about joining the company, stating, "Velocity Capital Group has an outstanding reputation for innovation and excellence in the alternative finance industry. I am excited to bring my experience and fresh perspective to the team and to contribute to the company's continued success. Together, we will explore new opportunities to serve our clients and partners better."

About Velocity Capital Group

Velocity Capital Group is a leading provider of revenue-based financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Leveraging advanced analytics and a deep understanding of the SMB sector, Velocity Capital Group offers tailored funding solutions that drive sustainable growth. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, the company partners with Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) to deliver exceptional value to clients nationwide.

Media Contact:

Bogdan Klubuk

Marketing Director

Velocity Capital Group

Bogdan@velocitycg.com

www.Velocitycg.com

Contact Information

Bogdan Klubuk

Marketing Director

bogdan@velocitycg.com

(516) 585-4566

SOURCE: Velocity Capital Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.