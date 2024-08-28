South Florida Ventures: Premiere San Antonio Returns with World Class Education and Top Brands

Premiere San Antonio is back for its highly anticipated second year, set to take place at the Henry B. González Convention Center on September 15-16, 2024. Building on the success of its inaugural year, the 2024 edition offers an extensive Show Preview with over 195 educational classes, 100+ educators and influencers, and an impressive exhibitor showcase.

"The Premiere team is thrilled to return to San Antonio, and we're eagerly anticipating another dynamic event that offers something exceptional for every professional in the beauty industry," said Liz Hitchcock, VP of Premiere Show Group.

Expansive Education and Leading Brands

Premiere San Antonio 2024 will feature a diverse lineup of educational opportunities, designed to cater to all beauty professionals. Attendees will have the chance to learn from industry leaders, including renowned educators like Larisa Love, Jacob Khan, Natalia Nowicki, Kirsty Meakin, Chris Carr, Barbero Bengie, Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavendar, and Head of Education, Dr. Kari Williams from Beyoncé's brand among many others. These experts will share insights into the latest trends and techniques.

The exhibitor floor will showcase top brands such as Amika, Halocouture, Danger Jones, Aprés Nail, L3VEL3, Redavid, Wahl, Sunlights®, Kokoist, and Dermaware. New additions to the show include Jimena Nails, Baby Foot USA, CND, PLA Beauty Inc., Premier Nail Source, Color Edge, Duomo, Short2Long, and Americanails. Additionally, this year's event will shine a spotlight on local Texas brands like the Lash Doctor, Procell Therapies, Ann Webb Skin Clinic & Institute, Beauvoir Hair Extensions, Smockers, Diamond Technical, and #1Lash USA LLC, offering attendees a unique opportunity to discover homegrown talent and products that embody the spirit of the Lone Star State.

Main Stage & Barber Stage Highlights

The Main Stage will feature captivating presentations from top influencers, including Larisa Love, Kell Grace, Amelia Fugitt, Chrystofer Benson, Ethan King, Jay Mahmood, and the Tik Tok Superstar Panel featuring Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavender, Kendra Matties, Meg Hardee, Ameya Okamoto. Also enjoy segments from captivating brands and stylists like the Danger Jones Artistic Asylum, Brittany Gillespie, Sarah McGinty, KJ Murphy, Karey Villabos & Megan Winfield presented by Kenra Professional, Jacob Khan, Ben White & Matty Conrad presented by Fancy Hairdressers, and Wayne Tuggle presented by Hattori Hanzo Shears.

The Barber Stage, hosted by Cherry the Barber, will offer in-depth sessions on classic cuts, fades, and grooming, with notable barbers such as, Rick Morin & Javy Andux presented by Wahl, Bengie Arocho, Yahia Jaber, Henry Rodriguez, Emmanuel Amaral Flores presented by L3VEL3, Danny Amorim, Gentlemen Republic, and Johhny B.

Compete for Glory at Premiere San Antonio

Showcase your skills and creativity at Premiere San Antonio's competitions. In the Hair category, the Curtain Bangs & Layers competition, powered by Hattori Hanzo Shears, highlights the art of wavy cuts with face-framing bangs. Winners of the hair competition will receive a Hattori Hanzo Shear (valued at $800). Barbers can rise to the challenge in the Barber Battle, featuring the Men's Final Look competition, powered by L3VEL3, where only the best will stand out. Each barber contestant will receive an Andis Galaxy Combo - Value $225 - Including Andis Galaxy Envy Clipper, Andis Galaxy Slimline Trimmer, Andis Tool Tote, Andis Cape, Andis Towel, Andis Cool Care, Andis Cutting Combs. Nail technicians can vie for top honors in Nailympia San Antonio, competing for two prestigious trophies in 2024: the Nailympia Americas Cup and the Nailympia Premiere Cup 2024. Both trophies require participation across multiple events, with winners announced in San Antonio on September 16, 2024.

Experience San Antonio

Beyond education and exhibits, Premiere San Antonio will offer a variety of unique experiences. Start the mornings with live performances by the talented local artist DJ KICKIT, sponsored by Baby Foot®. Discover the West Hill Hat Collection's mobile hat bar, where attendees can take a break and personalize their own hat with a selection of accessories, or get a complimentary Permanent Jewelry from Sunstone. Attendees can enjoy complimentary beauty services, including rejuvenating microchanneling treatments for their hands or neck, provided by Procell Therapies, or enhance their look with lash strips from Evalash.

That's not all - attendees will also have the chance to meet with some of the industry's most influential figures like Jacob Khan, Matty Conrad and Ben White + a Fancy Scissors show special, Kirsty Meakin, and Tino Vo + a Dreamtime Creations giveaway. On Monday, the first 250 attendees through the door will receive an exclusive sample bag filled with products from the exhibiting brands at Premiere San Antonio.

After the show, attendees, educators, and exhibitors alike can keep the momentum going with Premiere San Antonio's Happy Hour at Merkaba! Starting at 6:30p on Sunday, September 15, at the San Antonio Riverwalk, the evening promises live music, vibrant nightlife, and exclusive drink specials.

Advanced Registration: Secure Your Spot Today

Don't miss the chance to be part of the ultimate beauty and wellness experience! Attendees can register now to lock in the Advance Rate, available from August 23 to September 14, 2024. Professionals can secure their spot for just $80, while students and schools can register for $60.

For educational institutions, special School Bundles are available - 10 students and one instructor can attend for $600, or 5 students and one instructor for $350.

Register today to secure a place at Premiere San Antonio and save before prices increase. For more details and to complete registration, visit premieresanantonioshow.com .

Plan Your Day, Maximize Your Visit

Attendees can enhance the Premiere San Antonio experience with our integrated mobile app and digital planner, designed for seamless event navigation. These tools provide easy access to the full schedule of events, classes, and exhibiting brands, allowing attendees to efficiently plan their visits. With everything they might need at their fingertips, attendees can make the most of their time onsite and ensure they don't miss a thing.

View the Show Preview here.

Access the Digital Planner here.

Download the Mobile App here.

