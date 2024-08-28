Curbee Integrates With Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

API integration makes data sharing more efficient for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Curbee, a mobile service technology platform for automotive dealers, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. This partnership aims to deliver the Curbee Platform, the only B2B mobile service platform designed to integrate directly into a dealer's existing dealer management software (DMS), via Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing efficiency and ecosystem support for dealerships.

Through this partnership, dealers can now connect to the Curbee Platform with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) seamlessly, in real-time, making data sharing faster and easier than ever. With the Curbee Platform, dealerships can offer a white-labeled mobile service experience that increases customer satisfaction and generates new revenue streams.

"Curbee is committed to creating a seamless integration for dealerships to ensure their delivery of mobile automotive service is easy and efficient," Curbee CEO Denise Leleux said. "Tekion's comprehensive API suite has enabled us to develop innovative integrations that significantly enhance the operational performance of our partners and customers."

Curbee's B2B SaaS platform leverages advanced technology such as AI-powered scheduling, predictive maintenance analytics, and personalized customer communication tools. It is the only fully integrated, B2B mobile car-care service platform with a built-in custom portal that allows technicians direct access to training and education programs.

Tekion's ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together approved and certified partners to focus on driving innovation and efficiency through seamless connectivity, ultimately benefiting automotive consumers. The Curbee/Tekion integration within the Service ARC DMS workflow enables staff efficiency, streamlines processes and improves consumer experience. To learn more, visit https://tekion.com/.

About Curbee

Curbee, a DVx Ventures company, is now the fastest-growing mobile service technology platform for dealerships, transforming how automotive service is delivered and experienced. With a focus on innovation and technology, Curbee empowers dealerships with cutting-edge solutions to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, train staff and drive revenue growth. From AI-powered scheduling to predictive maintenance analytics, Curbee is redefining the future of automotive service. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

