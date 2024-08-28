Tom Ferry International: Groundbreaking New Real Estate Tech, TomAI+ Stuns Crowd at Success Summit

A Tool to Forever Change How Agents Work

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Earlier today, Tom Ferry took the stage in front of thousands of agents at his annual Success Summit to announce the release of TomAI+: a suite of advanced AI tools designed to empower real estate professionals. This innovative platform promises to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall market impact, setting a new standard for the industry.





TomAI+ takes the powerful knowledge base of the original TomAI and introduces a brand new interface with features ranging from image generation to MLS insights, allowing it to serve as the real estate agent's marketing engine, sales super-brain, and a 24/7 coach for any situation.

"We're not just a coaching company; we are the world's leading real estate technology and data company with an in-house team of top developers," Ferry declared. "Over the past year, we've listened to our users and made breakthrough advancements to create a tool that will save you hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars annually while multiplying your impact."

The original TomAI is the first-ever chatbot designed specifically for real estate agents, trained on insights from thousands of hours of depersonalized coaching sessions and the expertise of leading coaches. Since its release to Tom Ferry coaching members after last year's Summit, it has become a vital resource, boasting hundreds of daily users. However, the new TomAI+ promises to change the way that agents work forever.

TomAI+ now features customizable templates and prompts for every type of marketing material imaginable. Users can upload files for editing or generate entirely new images with their unique branding, eliminating the need for costly designers or time-consuming design software.

The MLS Analysis feature allows agents to upload their MLS data to uncover hidden market trends and opportunities. "The insights from MLS Analysis are invaluable," says John Rivera, a top agent in New York. "It's like having a market analyst on my team 24/7."

Additionally, the roleplay function acts as a 24/7 partner for practicing scripts across various scenarios-listing presentations, buyer consultations, price adjustments, and more. Users can select the situation, role, and difficulty, engaging in natural conversations with realistic voice recognition.

"Roleplay has transformed my approach," shares Sarah Mitchell, a seasoned agent from Chicago. "The personalized feedback has boosted my confidence and effectiveness in closing deals."

TomAI+ is exclusively available to Tom Ferry coaching members. Agents who join within the next week as part of Ferry's new coaching specials will gain access to TomAI+ along with other advanced tools and specialized programs designed to ensure their success in a changing industry.

If you're interested in gaining access, visit the website to explore more features and join the waitlist today at https://www.tomferry.com/tomai.

