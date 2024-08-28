Rezolut, LLC: Revolutionizing Breast Imaging: Rezolut Launches SecondReadAI, powered by Lunit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Rezolut, LLC, a pioneering leader in medical imaging technology, has unveiled its latest innovative offering for patients during their annual mammogram, SecondReadAI powered by Lunit®. This artificial intelligence (AI) technology provides an additional analysis to detect fine details that could be overlooked by the interpreting physician.





SecondReadAI utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms developed by Lunit®. Leveraging deep learning techniques, the system analyzes mammography images, providing radiologists with valuable insights and supporting them in their diagnostic process. The algorithms have been trained on far more images than a radiologist could ever see, complementing their expertise and what is possible to see with the human eye, leading to more accurate interpretations and early detection.

"We are thrilled to be a pioneer in offering our patients SecondReadAI," said Dr. Jin Kim, CEO at Rezolut. "This breast imaging solution represents a significant advancement in our mission to revolutionize healthcare through innovative technology. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to support radiologists and improve patient outcomes in the fight against breast cancer."

"We are glad to see SecondReadAI implemented through our collaboration with Rezolut," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "This technology reflects Lunit's commitment to advancing medical diagnostics. By integrating Lunit INSIGHT into the SecondReadAI system, we aim to support radiologists in detecting subtle yet critical indicators of breast cancer with accuracy. This partnership represents our ongoing efforts to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care through AI solutions."

Key features of SecondReadAI include:

Enhanced Accuracy: The AI algorithms analyze mammography images with high accuracy, assisting radiologists in detecting subtle abnormalities that may indicate the presence of breast cancer. Lunit INSIGHT, the software powering Rezolut's SecondReadAI service, has been proven in clinical studies to increase early-stage breast cancer detection by as much as 15%.

Efficiency: By automating certain aspects of the diagnostic process, the technology streamlines workflow and reduces interpretation time, allowing radiologists to deliver results more swiftly to patients. Published clinical studies have found AI is effective in identifying benign and normal mammograms to help reduce unnecessary callbacks and false positives.

Quality Assurance: The system serves as a valuable second opinion, providing an additional layer of scrutiny to ensure the reliability of diagnoses and minimize the risk of overlooking suspicious cases. Research has shown radiologists using AI increased cancer detection by 10% compared to those who did not. Additionally, AI helps improve cancer detection in dense breasts.

The launch of SecondReadAI underscores Rezolut's commitment to innovation and its dedication to advancing the standard of care in breast imaging. As breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and potentially deadly forms of cancer worldwide, early detection is paramount in improving survival rates and patient outcomes.

Several Rezolut patients have benefited from the new technology. SecondReadAI identified cancers that were not visible through traditional mammography. "These early detections have allowed us to intervene swiftly to help ensure the best possible outcomes for these patients," said Dr. Asha Ziembiec, President of Southtowns Radiology - a Rezolut partner.

SecondReadAI is an optional service that patients can add when scheduling their next mammogram. No additional imaging or appointment time is required. SecondReadAI is offered for an out-of-pocket charge. Health reimbursement accounts such as HSAs and FSAs can be used as payment sources. The service is immediately available at Rezolut's Southtowns Radiology centers in Hamburg and Orchard Park, NY, and coming soon to Rezolut's additional imaging centers.

About Rezolut

Rezolut is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, specializing in the development of advanced technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient care. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Rezolut is committed to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge technology. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

About Lunit®

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 3,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 50+ countries.

Our clinical findings are featured in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA.

In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io.

SecondReadAI is a trademark of Lunit®.

