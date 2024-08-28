Keystone Private Wealth Expands Expertise with the Addition of Two Veteran Financial Advisors

Keystone Private Wealth Strengthens Its Team with the Addition of Veteran Advisors Robert Valenzuela and Todd Luttmers, Enhancing Client-Focused Financial Strategies and Service Excellence

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Keystone Private Wealth is proud to strengthen its team with the addition of two highly respected financial advisors, Robert Valenzuela and Todd Luttmers. Both bring decades of experience in financial management and a deep commitment to client-focused service, enhancing Keystone's ability to offer unparalleled guidance and support in today's dynamic financial landscape.

With over $100 million in managed assets, Robert and Todd join Keystone at a pivotal moment, as the firm continues to expand its reach and influence in the Coachella Valley and beyond. Their expertise in navigating complex financial environments and their dedication to personalized client strategies will play a crucial role in Keystone's ongoing mission to provide top-tier financial management services.

Robert Valenzuela has built a distinguished career in the financial services industry, beginning as a banker in the Coachella Valley. His passion for client service and his ability to build long-lasting relationships led him to become a trusted financial advisor. Holding Series 7 and 66 licenses, Robert is known for his meticulous approach to crafting personalized financial plans that align with clients' unique goals.

"Joining Keystone Private Wealth was an easy decision," said Robert Valenzuela. "The firm's strong partnership with Charles Schwab and its unwavering focus on client service are exactly what I was looking for. I'm excited to continue helping my clients achieve their financial goals in this supportive and innovative environment."

Todd Luttmers, also a seasoned financial advisor with Series 7 and 66 credentials, brings a wealth of experience from his background in both branch banking and financial advisory roles. Originally from San Diego, Todd has spent over a decade honing his skills in the financial industry, with a focus on client education and service excellence. His enthusiasm for helping clients and his role in mentoring new professionals make him an invaluable addition to Keystone.

"Keystone's proprietary fintech and state-of-the-art resources set it apart from other firms," said Todd Luttmers. "I'm thrilled to join a team that values innovation and client satisfaction as much as I do. Together, we'll continue to elevate the client experience in the Coachella Valley."

"At Keystone Private Wealth, we believe in putting clients first, not pushing products," said Mark Thatcher, Partner at Keystone Private Wealth. "Robert and Todd's deep experience and client-first mentality are exactly what we look for in our advisors. With their addition, we're confident that Keystone will continue to provide the highest level of service and expertise to our clients."

Beyond their professional roles, both Robert and Todd are actively involved in their communities. Robert, along with his wife and four children, is committed to his church, where he mentors youth and supports local families. Todd, together with his wife Karena, enjoys exploring the Coachella Valley's vibrant culture, from dining out to attending local sporting events.

Keystone Private Wealth is excited to welcome Robert and Todd to the team, where their combined knowledge and passion for client service will be instrumental in driving the firm's continued success.

