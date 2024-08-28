Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
28.08.2024 21:02 Uhr
ark data centers Announces CFO and COO Appointments

Chiarella named to CFO and Kehoe to COO

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / ark data centers, a national provider of data center services and cloud infrastructure, has promoted Stephanie Chiarella to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and John Kehoe to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Stephanie and John have shown exceptional leadership at ark," said Brett Lindsey, ark CEO. "Their expertise will drive innovation and excellence for our customers, partners and team members."

Chiarella brings over 15 years of experience in financial planning, market expansion, acquisition integration, public accounting and software implementation. Before joining ark, she was CFO of Snip Internet, where she led financial strategy, HR and benefits administration. As CFO, Chiarella will play a key role in ark's long-term strategy as the company expands into new markets.

Kehoe, a U.S. Air Force veteran with 30 years of executive leadership and manufacturing experience, previously led ark's manufacturing practice and served as CIO. Prior to ark, he was a managing owner of a $1.2 billion aerospace services company and CIO for two multibillion, multinational manufacturing companies. In his new role, Kehoe will enhance operational efficiency and address customers' evolving technology needs.

"Our executive team is focused on meeting the growing demand for data center and cloud infrastructure services. ark's growth in edge markets and delivery of AI-enabled infrastructure, like direct liquid cooling, make us the provider of choice in complex, compliance-driven industries," continued Lindsey.

Learn more at arkdna.com.

###

ark data centers provides next-gen digital infrastructure to power the AI era by offering an ecosystem of edge data centers, network infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions built to maximize interconnection capabilities and address digital transformation challenges.

For more information about ark data centers, visit arkdna.com and follow ark on LinkedIn for the latest news and insights.

Contact Information

Marjaana Dailey
Marketing Coordinator
mdailey@arkdna.com
(218) 838-7553

SOURCE: ark data centers

