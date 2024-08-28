Epic Sale of Rare Collectibles from Rock Idols, Hollywood Legends and Ill-Fated Stars at Kruse GWS Auctions

Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Beach Boys, Patsy Cline and Aaliyah

Headline Memorabilia for Sale on August 31 at 7am PST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / From the who's who of show biz to tragic notables whose lives were cut short, this stellar selection of mementos are part of the eye-popping "Artifacts of Hollywood and Music" sale from Kruse GWS Auctions on August 31 @7am PST. In addition to rock icons like Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys, and Hollywood royalty like Barbra Streisand and Marilyn Monroe, the auction features items related to two of music's most influential artists--R&B sensation Aaliyah and country star Patsy Cline, both of whom died prematurely in plane crashes--and Abigail Folger, the young philanthropist brutally killed in the Manson murders.

"These items have undergone the most stringent, meticulous process to determine authenticity and provenance," says Brigitte Kruse, founder of Kruse GWS Auctions. "Out of thousands of items submitted and rigorously inspected--many of which did not qualify for our auctions because of our high internal standards--this is one of the finest collections we've been able to bring together."

An avid gun collector, Elvis Presley received the Smith and Wesson Model 27-2 357 magnum revolver from Thomas P. Morgan Jr., who went to high school with the King and later reconnected with him as a member of the Shelby Country, TN, sheriffs' department. The pistol, which has a TCB lightning bolt logo engraved on its side, was returned to Morgan by Vernon Presley as a token of appreciation for his help in recovering items stolen from Graceland. In 2023, another Smith and Wesson owned by Elvis sold for $199,750.

Among other desirable Elvis artifacts is a personally owned 14K yellow gold ring with an ornate design highlighted by enamel numbers and a spinning 0.10ct diamond that circles an intricate roulette wheel, and an Opal and 14K yellow gold ring with a reference photo showing Elvis wearing what appears to be the ring while performing on stage. Also featured is an exhibit quality framed display with the purple velour shirt designed by Sy Devore, which the music legend wore on the 1966 RCA pocket calendar and a framed black Sun Records jacket given to Elvis by the label's owner Sam Phillips. All pieces come with detailed letters of provenance.

The sale showcases an array of vintage Barbra Streisand framed album covers and international posters from the estate of Lou Papalas, who spent over 60 years amassing items from the superstar's career. The collection has been featured in several museums, including the Hello Gorgeous exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Florida.

Beach Boys fans have a rare opportunity to own pieces of rock 'n' roll history with a handwritten letter by Brian Wilson to bandmate Mike Love and a never-before-seen letter from Mike's brother Stan, who served as an assistant and trainer for the band. The note details Brian's struggles with drugs and alcohol. The documents, never meant for public release, were found in the drawer of a dresser purchased from the estate of Love's father, Milton.

The fascination with the Manson murders continues more than 50 years after this gruesome crime. Along with Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, a 25-year-old philanthropist and heiress to the Folger Coffee fortune, was one of the victims. The August sale includes her annotated and note-filled personal copy of the Pelican Shakespeare version of Hamlet, a testament to her passion for literature and the arts. Last year, the front door of the house tied to the grisly murders sold for $127,000.

Two other women whose promising lives and careers ended far too early are R&B superstar Aaliyah and influential vocalist Patsy Cline. Kruse GWS Auctions has obtained the original photos and proofs of what is believed to be the last promotional shoot before a plane crash took her life at the age of 22 in 2001. Taken by acclaimed hip hop photographer Jonathan Mannion, who has immortalized such music legends as Jay Z, the snaps have his post-it notes still attached.

Also of significant interest is a portion of the wing from the Piper PA-24 Comanche that went down and killed Patsy Cline at the age of 30 and other country artists in 1963. Cline, though ill, had performed that night at a benefit concert. The wing section was recovered by a man at the crash site, who stored it under his home's crawl space and was later acquired from his daughter. The wreckage was displayed during the Brooks & Dunn Neon Circus & Wild West Show tour.

"The fact that these celebrities were with us for such a short amount of time adds to the value of their keepsakes," Kruse says. "For many collectors, this is more than an investment; it's a way of holding on to someone you admired or cared about."

Live bidding begins on August at 7am PT at bid.gwsauctions.com. Pre-bidding is available on the website now.

Link to entire catalogue of auction and select photos

ABOUT KRUSE GWS INC.

Kruse GWS Inc. is the world-record breaking auction house specializing in Entertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts, Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs and NFT appraisals. Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a Royal Family, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house continues to be featured in world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built the world's first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globally respected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of such notable items as Elvis Presley's personal jet, Marilyn Monroe's famous black dress, Marlon Brando's historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopher Machiavelli's estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowl owned by the last Empress of Vietnam. For more information please visit bid.gwsauctions.com.

###

Press Contact:

Diane Blackman, Founding Partner BRPR

W: 212.249.5125

dblackman@brpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Kruse GWS Auctions

View the original press release on accesswire.com