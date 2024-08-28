The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Announces Student Living Scholarship Program for the 2024-25 Academic Year

All Residents in Student Living Communities Owned or Managed by The Michaels Organization are Invited to Apply for Post-Secondary Education Grants

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation announced today that its scholarship application process for its Student Living Scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. The program is specifically designed for students who reside in on- or off-campus student living communities that are owned or managed by The Michaels Organization. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate students are eligible to apply.





Applications for the Michaels Student Living Scholarship Program are available now on Michaels' website. The application process will remain open until October 15, 2024. All applicants will be notified of the outcome status of their application by November 22, 2024.

"Supporting our residents through their academic journeys is a great honor," said Mark Morgan, CEO of The Michaels Organization. "Michaels is committed to giving back to our residents, not only through the beautiful living-learning environments that our student communities create but also by ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive in every aspect of their lives."

The Michaels Student Living Scholarship Program, now in its ninth year, is offered through The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. Since its inception in 1991, the Foundation has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships to scholars residing at Michaels-owned and managed communities. Earlier this year, $2 million was awarded to residents living in Michaels' affordable and military communities.

All Educational Foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by companies and private individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's founder and chairman, Michael Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

Important dates and deadlines:

October 15, 2024: Final deadline for all parts of the application for a 2024 Michaels Student Living Scholarship Grant. Mail the grade transcripts to Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, Michaels Student Living Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 740, Washington Crossing, PA 18977

November 22, 2024: All applicants will be notified of the outcome status of their application.

December 13, 2024: Scholarship checks, made payable to post-secondary institutions, will be sent directly to the post-secondary institution via U.S. mail on behalf of the scholarship recipient to help pay for the student's 2024-25 school year costs.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About The Michaels Educational Foundation

The Michaels Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. The scholarship program was the first of its kind in the affordable housing industry when it was created and since its inception, the program has expanded to include residents of Michaels' military and student living communities and is monumental to The Michaels Organization's mission of Creating Communities that Lift Lives.

