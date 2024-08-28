Blinder Emerges from Stealth Mode, Offering First Ever AI Agent for IP Protection Against Deepfakes, Copyright, and AI Risk Management Tools for Attorneys

CHARLOTTE, NC and PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Blinder, an innovative company specializing in AI security and intellectual property (IP) protection, has officially emerged from stealth mode. With offices in Charlotte, NC, and Palo Alto, CA, Blinder is poised to transform how attorneys and their clients protect, manage, and leverage their intellectual property in the age of AI.

Founded by Nils Tracy, Blinder offers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to address the unique challenges faced by legal professionals in today's digital landscape. Since its launch in May 2024, Blinder has already signed numerous law firms and corporate legal departments, establishing itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of AI-driven IP protection.

Core Offerings:

AI Agent for Copyright Registration: Blinder's flagship product integrates seamlessly with creative tools, enabling automatic watermarking and tracking of derivative works through AI. This AI agent facilitates effortless copyright registration and licensing, ensuring that intellectual property is protected from the moment of creation. In a groundbreaking advancement, Blinder is the first company to offer copyright protection against deepfakes, utilizing voice and biometric registration to safeguard creators' rights. AI Management Suite for Attorneys: Designed with legal professionals in mind, Blinder's AI management suite provides comprehensive oversight of AI usage within law firms and corporate legal departments. Attorneys can track the who, when, where, and how AI is being employed, whether in research or other legal tasks. This tool integrates with major legal AI providers, including WestLaw and LexisNexis, and provides proof that attorney-client privileged data has been maintained. Additionally, it offers attorneys the ability to demonstrate that their research was conducted by humans, with AI assisting in other tasks, thereby reducing the risk of malpractice and improving insurance coverage. For in-house counsel, the suite also enables comprehensive monitoring of all IP, including copyright, trade secrets, trademarks, and trade dress.

Commitment to Secure AI and Fair Use:

Blinder is a proud sponsor of the Oasis Project Coalition for Secure AI, underscoring its commitment to advancing secure and ethical AI development. Blinder's mission is to bridge the gap between IP protection and technological acceleration. The company believes strongly in the future of AI and is the only product on the market that defaults to "fair use" for most content. This approach allows content producers to gain broader exposure and attribution through AI adoption while selectively choosing content to license. Unlike other platforms, Blinder takes zero licensing fees, charging only an affordable transaction fee to maximize the ability of all content creators and AI providers to train and attribute IP.

Leadership and Vision:

Nils Tracy, Founder and CEO of Blinder, brings a wealth of experience in the legal AI sector, having previously developed AI products that achieved significant success. Under his leadership, Blinder is committed to providing legal professionals with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of IP protection in the AI era.

"Our mission at Blinder is to empower attorneys with the technology they need to protect and manage intellectual property in a world where AI is becoming increasingly integral to the creative and legal processes," said Nils Tracy. "By offering solutions that ensure both security and compliance, we are helping to shape the future of the legal industry while promoting the responsible and fair use of AI."

About Blinder:

Blinder is pioneering AI agents for IP. The Blinder platform is the first of its kind offering copyright and other IP protections against AI clones and deepfakes. For creators, Blinder platform integrates seamlessly with creator's current workflows, and adds their attorneys into the loop. For Attorneys, Blinder provides a platform for monitoring legal specific AI compliance in their practice. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with an office in Palo Alto, CA, Blinder is redefining how legal professionals approach IP protection in the AI age.

For more information, visit www.blinder.ai or contact us at info@blinder.ai.

