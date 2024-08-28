Aquatio Software Launches Digital Documentation and Supply Chain Visibility Platform

Aquatio Software launches its much-anticipated platform designed to streamline supply chain operations, improve supply network visibility, and enhance efficiency for businesses globally.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Aquatio Software, a leader in supply chain management solutions, announces the launch of its new Digital Documentation and Supply Chain Visibility Platform. This innovative platform is designed to streamline supply chain operations, improve visibility, and enhance efficiency for businesses globally.

Addressing Critical Supply Chain Needs

The need for real-time supply chain visibility and efficient documentation processes has become increasingly important. Aquatio's new platform meets these needs by providing digital tools that replace manual processes, automate shipping workflows, and enable seamless logistics handoffs.

Key Features of the Aquatio Platform:

Electronic Bills of Lading (eBoL): Digitizes the shipping documentation process, reducing errors, minimizing dwell times, and speeding up workflows.

Real-Time Visibility: Provides a comprehensive single view of the shipment transaction, related events and corresponding documents, thereby facilitating better decision-making.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Enhances communication and collaboration with suppliers, ensuring a more coordinated and responsive supply chain network.

A Significant Step Forward for the Industry

Aquatio's Digital Documentation and Supply Chain Visibility Platform marks an important advancement in supply chain management. By integrating advanced technology with seamless multi-party interfaces, Aquatio enables businesses to manage the complexities of modern supply chains more effectively.

"Aquatio Software is dedicated to transforming how businesses manage their supply chains. Our new platform enhances visibility and efficiency, providing the tools needed to turn potential disruptions into growth opportunities. Embracing digital transformation in critical business functions like shipping workflows allows companies to achieve high levels of operational excellence and resilience," said Juan Cora, Founder and CEO of Aquatio Software.

