Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA.H) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces that as a result of the CCAA proceedings which Inca One is currently involved, the Company will be unable to file its Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the corresponding period and certifications, (the "Annual Filings") by the regulatory filing deadline of August 28.

The Company continues work with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible. Inca One anticipates and expects filing the Annual Filings around the end of September 2024 and will issue a press release announcing completion of these filings at such time.

Given the circumstances, the Company expects the British Columbia Securities Commission will issue a cease trade order. The cease trade order would affect trading in all securities of the Company and would remain in effect until it is revoked following filing of the Annual Filings. The Company is also currently suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221447

SOURCE: Inca One Gold Corp.