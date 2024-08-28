Encino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - 6-Figure Executive Career Coaching, under the leadership of seasoned Executive Career Coach Matthew Jonas, has launched the 6-Figure Job Search Framework. This innovative program is specifically designed to help mid- and senior-level executives in Technology, Marketing, Sales, Product Management, and Advertising Sectors, potentially secure their next roles faster while aiming for maximum compensation.

In response to the evolving job search landscape, where traditional methods often fall short, 6-Figure Executive Career Coaching has developed this framework to address critical shifts such as algorithmic resume filtering and the diminishing impact of outdated LinkedIn profiles. The 6-Figure Job Search Framework equips executives with the tools and strategies needed to stand out in today's competitive market.

"Executives are often frustrated by the lack of success in their job searches, despite their extensive experience and qualifications. The 6-Figure Job Search Framework is not just another coaching program; it's a comprehensive, customized approach that equips executives with the tools and strategies they need to stand out in today's competitive market," said Matthew Jonas, Founder and Executive Career Coach at 6-Figure Executive Career Coaching. "This program is about more than just landing a job; it's about helping executives build a compelling professional brand that resonates with decision-makers and potentially leads to better offers."





The 6-Figure Job Search Framework offers a full-service experience, tailored to each client's unique needs. Key areas of focus include:

Communicating Accomplishments : Effectively showcasing achievements that set candidates apart.

Personal Branding : Developing a unique and professional brand that attracts attention.

Resume Optimization : Crafting resumes that bypass AI screeners and reach HR representatives.

LinkedIn Presence : Creating a powerful and up-to-date LinkedIn profile that enhances visibility.

Interview Preparation : Refining interview skills to turn opportunities into offers.

Salary Negotiation: Potentially maximizing compensation through effective negotiation strategies.

"The demands of today's job market extend far beyond mere experience and qualifications; they necessitate a strategic approach that keeps pace with the shifting expectations of employers," Jonas added. "Our framework is specifically designed to meet these demands, ensuring that our clients not only find a job but secure a role that significantly advances their careers."

Executives ready to take the next step in their careers can learn more about the 6-Figure Job Search Framework by visiting www.6-figureexecutivecoaching.com or by booking a complimentary session directly through Calendly.

About 6-Figure Executive Career Coaching:

6-Figure Executive Career Coaching specializes in executive career coaching with a focus on helping mid- and senior-level professionals achieve their career aspirations. Founded by Matthew Jonas, a certified Executive Career Coach with over 10 years of experience, the company leverages Jonas's deep knowledge of hiring practices and commitment to client success. 6-Figure Executive Career Coaching offers personalized strategies designed to help executives build their professional brands, optimize job search efforts, and secure higher-paying roles.





Media Contact:

