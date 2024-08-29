Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is issuing the following press release to amend its press release dated August 8, 2024, to correct the disclosure regarding the amount of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") issued on closing of its second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").The Company issued 5,240,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $262,000 in the Second Tranche for a total of 8,276,000 Units and total gross proceeds of $413,800 in the Offering as a whole, while the previous incorrect disclosure provided that the Company issued 5,140,000 Units for gross proceeds of $257,000 in the Second Tranche for a total of 8,176,000 Units and total gross proceeds of $408,800 in the Offering as a whole. In connection with the above correction, the correct number of Units issued by the Company under the listed issuer financing exemption was 600,000 rather than 500,000 previously disclosed.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new electric metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders. While central Wyoming has a strong mining history and favourable geologic conditions to host many types of metal deposits, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 55 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander County, Wyoming.

