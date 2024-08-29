Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 02:26 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plaza Auto Mall Donates 2,000 Backpacks Filled With School Supplies to Local Students

Plaza Auto Mall Continues Its Longstanding Tradition of Supporting Local Education

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Plaza Auto Mall continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local education by donating 2,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students in the Brooklyn community. This annual initiative reflects Plaza Auto Mall's commitment to ensuring that every child has the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

'Plaza Has Your Back' August 2024

Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Education is the foundation of our future, and it's vital that every child has the tools they need to thrive. We're proud to play a part in equipping the next generation for success, and we're grateful for the continued support of our dedicated elected officials and community organizations who have helped make this event possible. Our heartfelt thanks to Councilmember Farah Louis and her team for partnering with us and helping arrange this event, as well as to Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Senator Iwen Chu, Senator Roxanne Persaud, Councilmember Inna Vernikov, the Mayor's Office, the NYPD's 70th Precinct and Community Affairs Team, COJO, and The Jewish Community Council of Marine Park."

Highlighting the collaborative efforts, Rosatti added, "Together, we're not just giving away backpacks; we're investing in the bright future of our children."

This year's event coincided with the official grand opening of Plaza Auto Mall's brand-new state-of-the-art used car facility, located at 2800 Nostrand Avenue, at the corner of Nostrand & Kings Highway in the heart of Brooklyn.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Sean Tahzib, Director of Marketing for the group, noted, "We were also thrilled to celebrate the official opening of this new facility, which has been months in the making. Marking the occasion, we were honored to have State Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Councilmember Farah Louis with us to cut the ribbon. It was a perfect way to tie together our commitment to this community with yesterday's event."

For more information about Plaza Auto Mall's backpack donation or to learn how you can get involved, please contact info@plazacars.com.

Contact Information

Sean Tahzib
Marketing Director
info@plazacars.com
347-554-6000

Related Images

'Plaza Has Your Back' August 2024

'Plaza Has Your Back' August 2024

Brooklyn Community Coming Together

Grand Opening Plaza Auto Mall Used Cars

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOemCVpzLxw

SOURCE: Plaza Auto Mall

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.