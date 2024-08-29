Plaza Auto Mall Donates 2,000 Backpacks Filled With School Supplies to Local Students

Plaza Auto Mall Continues Its Longstanding Tradition of Supporting Local Education

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Plaza Auto Mall continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local education by donating 2,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students in the Brooklyn community. This annual initiative reflects Plaza Auto Mall's commitment to ensuring that every child has the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

'Plaza Has Your Back' August 2024

Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Education is the foundation of our future, and it's vital that every child has the tools they need to thrive. We're proud to play a part in equipping the next generation for success, and we're grateful for the continued support of our dedicated elected officials and community organizations who have helped make this event possible. Our heartfelt thanks to Councilmember Farah Louis and her team for partnering with us and helping arrange this event, as well as to Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Senator Iwen Chu, Senator Roxanne Persaud, Councilmember Inna Vernikov, the Mayor's Office, the NYPD's 70th Precinct and Community Affairs Team, COJO, and The Jewish Community Council of Marine Park."

Highlighting the collaborative efforts, Rosatti added, "Together, we're not just giving away backpacks; we're investing in the bright future of our children."

This year's event coincided with the official grand opening of Plaza Auto Mall's brand-new state-of-the-art used car facility, located at 2800 Nostrand Avenue, at the corner of Nostrand & Kings Highway in the heart of Brooklyn.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Sean Tahzib, Director of Marketing for the group, noted, "We were also thrilled to celebrate the official opening of this new facility, which has been months in the making. Marking the occasion, we were honored to have State Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Councilmember Farah Louis with us to cut the ribbon. It was a perfect way to tie together our commitment to this community with yesterday's event."

