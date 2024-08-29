Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 04:14 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wonderland Escrow Expands Operations in the Conejo Valley, Joining Forces With Affirmative Escrow

Brynne DesMarteau-Ray to Head Regional Growth

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Today, Wonderland Escrow, one of the largest independent escrow companies in Southern California announced the acquisition of Affirmative Escrow in the Conejo Valley. The expanded operations will continue to provide the highest level of escrow services in Southern California.

Affirmative Escrow was established by industry veterans Bob Majorino and Brynne DesMarteau-Ray. Majorino has an exceptional reputation in the region, having developed hundreds of knowledgeable and successful Realtors for decades in Ventura County. He represents the core values of superior quality, integrity and trust, coupled with the highest level of service to both clients and agents. DesMarteau-Ray launched Affirmative Escrow in May of 2001. Her focus was both in creating a forward-thinking escrow company with unparalleled customer service and a work environment for the staff that was positive and supportive. Her technical expertise consists of all aspects of re-sale, refinance, new home tracts, commercial, probate, relocation, short sales, REO and exchange escrows.

With this expansion, DesMarteau-Ray will have a larger role with Wonderland Escrow, overseeing operations of all branches and growth of the company. She brings over 40 years of escrow experience to every transaction. "Brynne's dedication to the client experience and the care for the staff, as well as her vast experience in our industry, is the perfect union for our continued growth. We are very excited to have such a stellar partner," said Lynda Overton, VP, Escrow Operations for Wonderland Escrow.

Wonderland Escrow is the fastest-growing and highest-rated escrow company in Southern California, with consistent five-star reviews and multiple locations across the region. The company's expertise spans residential, commercial, probate and REO transactions. With experienced leadership and staff, Wonderland Escrow has delivered a high level of service to its broad and growing roster of clients for over a decade.

The addition of the entire staff of Affirmative Escrow, who bring their excellent reputations over the past 25 years, is the perfect alliance with Wonderland Escrow's operations in the region. The new Wonderland Escrow office will be located at 31365 Oak Crest Drive, Suite 200, Westlake Village.

Contact Information

Lynda Overton
VP of Escrow Operation
loverton@wonderlandescrow.com

Brynne DesMarteau-Ray
brynne@wonderlandescrow.com

SOURCE: Wonderland Escrow

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
