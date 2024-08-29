Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of LFIT on August 29, 2024. The LFIT/USDT trading pair will be available to users of LBank Exchange soon.

LFIT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/221368_c2dcdb67b4b5999d_001full.jpg

LFIT project aims to transform lives to be healthier and more vibrant, to seamlessly provide and manage the healthcare services people need, and to safely manage healthcare data using blockchain, thereby delivering a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare service experience.

Introducing LFIT: A New Healthcare Data Ecosystem

The LFIT project is a comprehensive initiative designed to revolutionize the healthcare service landscape by integrating blockchain technology. LFIT token is used by managers to cover fees associated with storing and transmitting healthcare data. Furthermore, LFIT holders gain governance power within the LFIT blockchain, allowing them to influence key policies. LFIT is issued on the Polygon Chain, enabling seamless exchange and use within the broader Polygon ecosystem.

LFIT aims to create a decentralized, user-centered healthcare data environment that prioritizes personal privacy and data reliability. LFIT seeks to decentralize personal information across various healthcare domains, establishing a lifecycle healthcare ecosystem. This ecosystem not only enhances the rights of participants but also addresses long-standing issues in healthcare, such as information asymmetry between medical institutions and patients. By empowering patients to access, manage, and share their medical information, LFIT promotes a consumer-driven healthcare model that fosters better health outcomes and more personalized care.

The LFIT ecosystem includes a diverse array of participants, including mobile device users, healthcare providers, hospitals, and electronic medical record (EMR) companies. It operates on an opt-out basis, ensuring that user consent is central to data sharing and storage processes. Healthcare data is securely managed using blockchain technology, with encryption and digital signatures ensuring data integrity and access control. The ecosystem imposes strict penalties for data breaches or misuse, and anonymization service providers must meet stringent security criteria. Through this framework, LFIT aims to create a transparent, secure, and efficient healthcare data management system that benefits all participants while maintaining high standards of data protection and privacy.

About LFIT Token

LFIT serves as a medium for interactions between ecosystem participants and is used as collateral for service payments and guarantees of contract performance.

LFIT has a total supply of 3,000,000,000. 30% goes to ecosystem development, 20% goes to R&D. Market liquidity, governance, marketing and private sales are allocated 10% respectively. The project team and advisors are allocated 5% respectively.

Learn More about LFIT:

Whitepaper: https://lfit.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/LFIT-Whitepaper_ENG.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/LifespanFIT

Twitter: https://x.com/LifespanFIT

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x5b901182b9B2820A713fF5D88519999C550d40e8

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221368

SOURCE: LBank