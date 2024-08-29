Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 06:22 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 19th China Changchun Film Festival: China Changchun Film Festival Contributes to Market Prosperity

CHANGCHUN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang Junkai, the lead singer of the hugely popular Chinese music band TFBOYS, was appointed as the image ambassador of the 19th China Changchun Film Festival on Monday. The topic quickly gained traction on Weibo, China's most important social media platform, garnering significant attention.

A leading Chinese film festival kicked off on Wednesday night in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province and a cradle of the country's film industry, aiming to contribute to the prosperity of the Chinese film market.

Under the theme "New Era, New Cradle, and New Power" and with the goal of "Meeting in the City of Films to Discuss the Future of Cinema," the festival consists of six main sections, including opening and closing ceremonies, a film award ceremony, and more.

The China Changchun Film Festival has been held every two years since its inception in 1992 but was adjusted to an annual schedule starting in 2021.

Summer is one of the most lucrative box office seasons in China. As of Sunday, China's 2024 summer box office revenue reached 11.1 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars), with the domestic comedy "Successor" topping the revenue chart.

The blockbuster "Successor" has grossed around 3.2 billion yuan in box office revenue since its release on July 16, accounting for nearly 29 percent of the total summer box office revenue. "Successor" has also been shortlisted for the prestigious "Golden Deer Award."

This film was co-produced by Changchun Film Studio, one of China's most renowned film companies. Changchun elements, such as the iconic Hongqi limousines, were featured in the film, leaving a strong impression on many viewers in China.

In recent years, Changchun has been vigorously promoting the high-quality development of its film industry to support the creation of films like "Successor." The Golden Hall of Changchun International Film Metropolis is a specially designed venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of this year's festival.

During the 18th China Changchun Film Festival held last year, the Changchun municipal government introduced several measures to promote the high-quality development of the film and television industry, offering financial support of up to 35 million yuan for a single film.

In addition to being known as the "City of Movies" and hosting the ongoing film festival, Changchun has earned other notable titles, such as the "City of Automobiles." The city is vigorously restructuring its industries by leveraging its strengths and addressing its weaknesses to provide strong support for the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China, aiming to achieve new breakthroughs.

Source: The 19th China Changchun Film Festival


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.