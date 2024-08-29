Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 06:48 Uhr
THE ADECCO GROUP TO PROPOSE MARTINE FERLAND FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ZURICH, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group announces today that Martine Ferland, previously CEO and President of Mercer, a global human resources and financial services company, will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

The Adecco Group's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: "We are delighted to propose Martine Ferland as a new Board member. She has been a global leader of human resources and professional services businesses during the majority of her career and is a highly sought after expert in these areas. Given her extensive experience in our industry, she will further strengthen our Board's strategic and operational expertise."

The Adecco Group Logo

View full press release

Investor Relations
investor.relations@adeccogroup.com
+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-to-propose-martine-ferland-for-election-to-the-board-of-directors-at-the-2025-annual-general-meeting-302233497.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
