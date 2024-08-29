Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Nano Magic (OTCQB: NMGX), a Detroit based nanotechnology powered cleaning solutions and protective solutions company, announced today that it is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Tom Berman will be leading the presentation and this will be followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc. (OTCQB: NMGX) is a leader in developing and bringing to market cutting-edge nanotechnology-powered industrial and consumer cleaning solutions, protective coatings, and anti-fog products formulated in Detroit, Michigan. Nano Magic focuses on innovative and advanced product solutions harnessing the magic power of nanotechnology to create a safer, more socially conscious, and higher performing world. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.nanomagic.com.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference.

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association