TGS ASA: TGS Capital Markets Day Highlights and Presentation Material

Norway (29 August 2024) - TGS is adapting to a changing energy market and the company now has a fully integrated offering across the energy data value chain. The multi-client library has unparalleled data coverage across mature, emerging and frontier basins worldwide. Leading data acquisition capabilities with eight fully equipped high-quality GeoStreamer vessels. Advanced OBN technology with leading operational track record. Scalable imaging capabilities for streamer and nodes with on-prem and in the cloud compute capacity. A strong position in the offshore wind site characterization market and well positioned for extensive growth in the carbon storage and solar markets.



In the Capital Markets Day presentation, TGS announces:

The Company's strategic priorities of Value, Resilience and Knowledge. To create more Value TGS intends to enhance the company's leading position in key basins, capitalize on the integrated structure to build strategic relationships with clients and governments, and become the clients' preferred Imaging partner. TGS is building Resilience by strengthening diversification into new energy markets, sets new standards for HSE and maintains a strong balance sheet, cost efficiency and scalability. TGS is accelerating Knowledge by technology development across the value chain, extracting incremental information from AI applications, and being the preferred employer in the energy data industry.

Integration synergies are increased from original target of USD 90-110 million to USD 110-130 million.

Capital allocation priorities include disciplined organic investments, maintaining a strong balance sheet and aiming at net interest-bearing debt in the range of USD 250-350 million. TGS has an ambition of growing distribution to shareholders by maintaining a healthy dividend and plans for additional distribution through share buybacks while keeping net debt within the indicated range.

TGS's future reporting structure will focus on produced (POC) in segment reporting. Multi-client, Contract, Imaging and New Energy Solutions (NES) will be the segments reported on.

TGS's updated 2024 guidance is multi-client investments in the range of USD 450-500 million, in line with previous guidance from TGS and PGS after aligning accounting principles.

"By adapting to the evolving energy data market trends, TGS has established a strong strategic position. With leading-edge technology and acquisition solutions spanning the entire energy data value chain, we offer a comprehensive range of insights to help our clients make better decisions. We have a strong foundation to grow our revenues and improve our cash flow by successfully executing our strategic priorities of Value, Knowledge and Resilience," says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. "I'm excited about the TGS-PGS merger and the ongoing integration process, which is progressing according to plan. Already by the end of this year, we expect a synergy run rate of approximately USD 60 million, and we have increased our total synergy target from USD 90-110 million to USD 110-130 million by the end of 2025."

