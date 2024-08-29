WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Subsidiary WISe.ART Presents NFTs from The Three Gates of Wisdom

Press Release: WISeKey Subsidiary WISe.ART Presents NFTs from The Three Gates of Wisdom

Imagery from the award-winning AI film now available on the WISe.ART Platform

Geneva, Switzerland -- August 29, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, announced today that its WISe.ART subsidiary is featuring NFT imagery from the award-winning film 'The Three Gates of Wisdom' on its platform - https://platform.wise.art/. The short film, created using both traditional filming methods and AI by artist Devy Man, was recently awarded the Jury Special Price during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and has already been nominated at multiple other events like London, the upcoming Mostra in Venice and, Manheim in Germany.

The images will also be shown physically at Le Verdaine, 9 rue Verdaine, 1204 Geneva in an exhibition available through October 2, 2024. The showing will feature a presentation by Devy on the inspiration and concept behind the film, alongside a screening of the production and signing of the physical pieces.

The Artist: Devy Man

Devy joined the WISe.ART community in 2024 as a multi-media artist. For the last 20 years, he has been writing and composing music, as well as producing, designing, and inventing. He is also well known on social media for his interviews of the "rich and famous".

Devy's work focuses primarily on the planet and well-being of its inhabitants, aiming to build bridges for intercultural communication. Through this work, he has established a solid reputation amongst Nobel Prize ambassadors of Peace, celebrities of the arts, entertainment, and fashion industries, political figures, and prominent entrepreneurs around the world.

The Film: The Three Gates Of Wisdom

Devy's film is based on the philosophical fable by Charles Burlhart, a story about finding peace with oneself and the world. The product of his work is three-fold:

-- Movie: The award-winning short version is already an iconic piece of AI history. It was directed using both traditional methods and AI. A full 2-hour movie is planned as well as a video game. -- Tokens: It is planned that each frame will eventually be tokenised on WISe.ART, allowing investors to acquire and collect tokens. -- Art: Imagery will be sold in various galleries alongside the NFTs, minted on the blockchain as proof of authenticity and ownership.

The Power of NFTs

-- The implications of NFT usage, specifically in the art community, are profound. NFTs revolutionize asset ownership and represent the evolution of traditional token systems. Through minting, real-life assets like artworks are turned into digital tokens on the blockchain, adding layers of security, value, and exclusivity. -- The synergy between art and technology embodied in NFTs offers an incredible tool. While the blockchain ensures the security and authenticity of these digital assets, platforms like WISe.ART ensure that individuals worldwide can participate.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

For more information, please visit https://platform.wise.art/.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International WISeKey Investor Relations WISe.ART Holding Ltd (US) Contact: Sixtine Crutchfield Company Contact: Carlos The Equity Group Inc. Tel +41 22 594 3000 Moreira Lena Cati scrutchfield@wisekey.com Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

