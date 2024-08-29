EQS-News: Eanan Al Samma / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EANAN achieves new heights with successful drone test flight of Heavy Cargo Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)



29.08.2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EANAN ( https://EANAN.ae ), a leading innovator in advanced aerial mobility solutions, successfully completed the significant test flight ( https://apo-opa.co/47jJP8d ) for its model "RIKAZ" Heavy Cargo Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). This marks a major milestone in company's mission towards commercialising its innovative drone technology, which is poised to revolutionise logistics and transportation in the region. The EANAN Heavy Cargo Drone underwent testing ( https://apo-opa.co/3yXTBQp ) to evaluate and gain valuable insights into its automated flight controls, navigation systems, the stability of communication systems, ability to handle heavy cargo and the integration of flight operational excellence. The transformative UAV drone can carry a payload of 50kg with its size (3.5m x 1.9m) as well as increase its capacity to 200kg with a flying speed of up to 60 kilometre per hour. Furthermore, it can be charged within 15 minutes at the capacity of 16 kilowatt per hour and have a maximum flying range of 30 kilometre. These components are essential for ensuring safe and efficient operations in diverse environments. This entails evaluating the UAV's accuracy in navigation, responsiveness to control inputs, as well as dependability of its autopilot and other autonomous systems. Ulrich Weckx, CEO at EANAN, stated: "We are proud to have achieved this remarkable milestone, which aligns perfectly with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in urban air mobility by embracing cutting-edge transportation technologies. Mashaal Al Marzooqi, R&D Director at EANAN, stated: By successfully testing the RIKAZ Heavy Cargo Drone's communication stability, we have taken a significant step towards comprehending the full potential of UAVs to maintain consistent and secure communication during flight. This is extremely important while managing the UAV's operations remotely, particularly in complex air traffic environments or when conducting sensitive missions such as delivering emergency or urban cargo supplies." The growing eCommerce sector in the Middle East has created a pressing need for faster and more efficient and sustainable delivery solutions. Additionally, the surge for quicker and more affordable logistics and transportation solutions is being driven by government initiatives such as the DEWA R&D Centre and Dubai Future Foundation, which have fostered a thriving ecosystem for drone technology in the region. With its ability to bypass traffic congestion, carry cargo payload and reach remote areas, the EANAN's Heavy Cargo Drone has the potential to supersede cargo operations, as well as transform logistics and supply chain operations. EANAN is progressing towards commercialisation by focusing on developing and shifting to a viable model for urban air mobility, in which the EANAN Heavy Cargo Drone is a crucial element. This entails rigorous testing to meet the operational needs and regulatory requirements essential for commercial deployment, particularly in specialised markets such as the UAE, where a high demand for such cutting-edge UAV solutions exists. EANAN is dedicated to developing a comprehensive fleet of zero-emission aircraft, contributing to achieve Dubai's vision of a smart and sustainable city. The RIKAZ Heavy Cargo Drone, along with EANAN's additional GHAITH model, represents the company's commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of urban air mobility in the UAE. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Eanan Al Samma. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3AJsKZ6 (Caption: EANAN - Rikaz Heavy Cargo UAV Test Team) Download video: https://apo-opa.co/4g3GJc2 (Caption: EANAN - Rikaz Heavy Cargo UAV) About EANAN: EANAN is a UAE technology company leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, we are the first company to make advanced unmanned aircraft in Dubai. We engineer, produce, and operate a fleet of heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that safely, efficiently, and securely transport people and goods across any environment, for every type of need. From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods and from assisting emergency response to monitoring remote facilities, AAM's potential to transform economies and societies, making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly is unlimited. We've brought together an ecosystem of local and international experts to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from our local production facility, designed, and engineered to exceed the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry. Born in UAE, we nurture Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity, with the aim of becoming the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city. For more information please visit, https://EANAN.ae



29.08.2024 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

